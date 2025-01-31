Man Utd in talks to offload club’s unluckiest player ahead of new signing’s arrival on Saturday

Manchester United are in talks to offload a player whose importance is about to diminish when an imminent new signing arrives.

Man Utd are closing in on a €35 million (£29.2m, $36.3m) move for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu as they seek to address their ongoing left wing-back issues.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Dorgu – who has already agreed personal terms with United – will travel to Manchester on Saturday to complete his deal.

While Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have, largely, held their own when asked to play in that position this season, the injury records of Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw remain a concern.

Therefore, they have moved for Dorgu – meaning Malacia’s game time will be restricted further still. But a loan move before the February 3 transfer deadline is on the cards.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Benfica have made the Dutchman their primary target to reinforce the left side of their defence as Jan-Niklas Beste is reportedly set to join Freiburg.

The report adds the Eagles are keen on a loan move until the end of the season, with the former Feyenoord man likely to compete or provide cover for ex-United left-back Alvaro Carreras.

Accordingly Benfica are said to have opened talks with Man Utd and negotiations are ongoing.

Fabrizio Romano supports the claim that Malacia – who has arguably been the club’s unluckiest player in recent years – can leave the Red Devils on loan and while Benfica are an option, other clubs are also keen on him.

Perhaps Benfica can repeat the trick performed did with Carreras, who joined from United for just €6m (£5m, $6.3m) last summer following a fruitful loan spell.

Tyrell Malacia needs game time

The 25-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Feyenoord in July 2022 but despite putting in a solid shift in his first season at the club, injuries have dominated his stay there.

Malacia was out for more than 18 months due to a serious knee injury that required two rounds of surgery, before returning to the first-team last November. Incidentally, he has made it clear he is keen to make up for lost time.

“You always want to play against the best,” Malacia said last weekend. “So that’s why I’m at Manchester United. That’s why you want to play in the Premier League.

“I’m always prepared. I always want to play good games, so it doesn’t matter against who. I feel sharp and I feel ready. All I want to do is to play football. It’s been a long time so I’m happy to be back.”

Malacia, who has been linked with Real Betis, needs minutes and that may be hard to come by at United for the second half of the season.

A loan move may be the chance the defender, who has eight appearances to his name this term, needs to reignite his career.

Man Utd transfer roundup: Garnacho latest, Tel interest, €80m man

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are prepared to sign United winger Alejandro Garnacho, with Christopher Nkunku going the other way in a separate deal.

Our sources are adamant that the Argentine remains a key target for the Blues and a move to Stamford Bridge is still a possibility in the coming days.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils are attempting to re-route Mathys Tel to Old Trafford despite an agreement being struck between Bayern Munich and Tottenham.

The 19-year-old is in demand at present and although Spurs seem to be winning the race to recruit him, Ruben Amorim’s side may try and scupper a deal with a loan approach.

Finally, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s team are said to be weighing up a stunning move for €80m-rated Xavi Simons, whose loan spell at RB Leipzig from PSG was turned permanent yesterday.

Leipzig are ready to cash in on the Dutchman in the summer and United – along with Liverpool and Manchester City – are already circling.

