Both players are being eyed by Galatasaray

Manchester United haven’t ruled out signing Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent basis, but the Morocco international is continuing to attract interest from elsewhere.

The Fiorentina loanee played a total of 21 Premier League matches last season, with just 10 of those games being starts.

After a somewhat underwhelming campaign, it’s previously been thought that the Red Devils won’t trigger their option to sign him permanently, although the club could still make a U-turn on that decision.

Amerabat himself is reportedly eager to ‘continue his adventure’ at Old Trafford with the club holding a £21.4m buy option in his contract.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Man Utd could still opt to sign Amrabat permanently although the 27-year-old does have other offers on the table.

DON’T MISS: Barcelona reject Man Utd opening offer for star who wanted to leave Camp Nou last summer

The likes of AC Milan and Fulham have previously been linked with the holding midfielder, although a new suitor has since entered the race to sign him.

Galatasaray are the latest club to register an interest in the Fiorentina man and the Turkish giants could soon make an offer to tempt him to RAMS Park.

While Amrabat didn’t exactly live up to the hype last season, Man Utd will be wary that Casemiro could depart this summer as he continues to attract interest from Saudi Arabia.

Galatasaray eye double Man Utd deal

Along with being interested in Amrabat, Galatasaray have also sniffing around Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the Turkish club looks to upgrade their defensive options.

It’s looking increasingly likely that the 26-year-old could leave Old Trafford this summer and plenty of sides from around Europe are interested.

Along with Galatasaray, the likes of Crystal Palace and Roma have also been linked with the £50m star. With only one year remaining on his contract, this summer could be Man Utd’s final chance to cash in.

It’s thought that Galatasaray have made Wan-Bissaka their ‘first choice’ target this summer and the club are hopeful of signing him for less than £17m.

Another Man Utd star who could be heading to Turkey is Victor Lindelof who is continuing to attract interest from Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Like Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof also only has one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and will likely be available for a reasonable price this summer.

It’s thought that the Red Devils could accept as little as £6.8m for the Swedish defender, given his contract status and current role within their first team squad.

READ MORE: Euro giants switch attention to another Man Utd exile as Mason Greenwood ‘agrees’ deal