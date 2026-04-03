Man Utd considering ‘massive offers’ to sell Bruno Fernandes and avoid Mo Salah repeat

There are figures within Manchester United who are ready to cash in on Bruno Fernandes if anticipated ‘massive offers’ arrive from PSG, Bayern Munich or Saudi Arabia this summer, according to a report.

Fernandes is unquestionably Man Utd’s best player right now and in truth, he’s probably deserving of the Premier League player of the year award.

That honour will likely go to an Arsenal star, such as Gabriel Magalhaes or Declan Rice, but it’s hard to argue either have had a better individual season than the Portuguese.

Fernandes, 31, is continually linked with leaving Man Utd, which on the face of it, would make little sense for the Red Devils.

Indeed, our insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in March that rather than part ways, Man Utd actually plan to hold post-season talks with the playmaker’s camp regarding a new and improved contract.

However, a quick look over to Merseyside shows how risky paying the big bucks to ageing superstars can be, and how dramatic drop-offs are when players are in their thirties.

Liverpool handed Mohamed Salah a two-year deal last summer. The Egyptian has since endured his worst campaign in a Liverpool shirt and will now part ways half way through the contract.

Liverpool are NOT collecting a transfer fee for the winger either, such is their desire to get his £400,000-a-week wages off the books with all haste.

According to the latest from Caught Offside, there are figures within Man Utd who believe the club should learn a lesson from what’s happened with Salah and Liverpool, and apply that lesson to Fernandes.

They stated ‘massive offers’ in the summer are anticipated by way of Bayern Munich, PSG and PIF-backed Saudi Arabian sides.

Come the summer, Fernandes will be a couple of months away from turning 32, and it’s claimed there’s ‘internal division’ about whether it’s the right time to cash in.

United’s ‘official position’ is that Fernandes is not for sale. Nevertheless, it’s stated the club are ‘ realistic about the fact that he’s about to turn 32 and could soon start to decline’.

The Salah comparison was then made before an anonymous source was quoted as saying: “Some people at United are concerned that this year could be ideal timing-wise to sell Fernandes, but that’s an incredibly difficult sell, as it would have been if Liverpool decided not to keep Salah this time last year.”

All eyes will be on how Man Utd respond if those anticipated mega offers from Munich, Paris or Saudi do arrive.

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