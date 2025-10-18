Man Utd considering RE-SIGNING star they let join Prem rival four years ago

Manchester United are exploring re-signing a midfielder they let go in 2022, though TEAMtalk can reveal why they face an uphill struggle to finalise the return.

The list of stars Man Utd have let go who’ve then gone on to thrive elsewhere is a lengthy one. In more recent times, Scott McTominay perhaps serves as the most painful example, with the Scot winning Serie A’s MVP award last term when starring for champions Napoli.

Another who’s taken his game to new heights since leaving Old Trafford is James Garner. The versatile midfielder joined Everton for an initial fee of just £9m back in 2022.

Garner is a regular starter under David Moyes and his positional flexibility has bailed the Toffees out of many a tricky situation.

Yet according to a fresh update from journalist Graeme Bailey, Man Utd are weighing up whether to bring Garner back.

“United are aware of James Garner’s situation, they always keep an eye on academy graduates and he is playing particularly well,” began Bailey.

“I am told he has shown up well during reports within the recruitment department.

“He is enjoying a brilliant season with Everton under David Moyes, and that has seen Garner emerge on the radar of a number of clubs – United included.

“However, it is highly unlikely he ends the campaign as a free agent, with Everton talks progressing.”

There is no buy-back clause in place, meaning United would have to negotiate a deal with Everton from scratch, as well as agree personal terms with the player.

In any case, TEAMtalk understands the chances of Man Utd bringing Garner back aren’t high given the latest developments on Merseyside…

James Garner will sign… for Everton again

TEAMtalk led the way back on September 10 when revealing Everton planned to offer new contracts to Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski, Vitaly Mykolenko and Garner.

Both Pickford and Tarkowski signed new deals in October and we understand talks with Garner are progressing.

Bailey’s latest update backs up our reporting and unless Man Utd have an ace up their sleeve, Garner won’t be returning to Old Trafford any time soon.

