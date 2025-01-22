Man Utd considering shock signing of floundering Man City star Amorim can revive

Manchester United are in the mix for the surprise signing of Manchester City attacker, Jack Grealish, with reports suggesting he’ll be on the move this month as well as detailing what type of transfer is in play.

Grealish, 29, has endured a nightmare 12 months at Man City. His goal in the FA Cup Third Round clash with League Two side Salford City earlier this month was his first for Man City since December of 2023.

Amid a dip in form, Grealish has been used sparingly by Pep Guardiola this term. Indeed, of his 15 Premier League appearances so far, only six were starts.

With Man City splashing the cash this month and intent on making a new raft of signings in the summer, major exits are expected.

According to The Sun, Grealish’s future at Man City is ‘increasingly uncertain’ and an exit as early as this month could be sanctioned.

City’s local rivals Man Utd are then named as one of a number of clubs weighing up a move. Prior reports from Mail Online and Football London strongly suggested a six-month loan exit is the likeliest outcome if Grealish leaves City in the winter window.

United fans may question the logic of a short-term loan signing. However, as bad as United’s season has been, they still have a chance to qualify for next year’s Champions League by winning the Europa League.

And with Champions League clubs no longer dropping into the Europa League ahead of the knockout rounds, the level of competition in the latter stages of the competition will be weaker than in previous years.

Jack Grealish perfect for Ruben Amorim?

Grealish’s dire form over the past year won’t do much to convince Man Utd fans he’s a player their club should be signing.

However, United are in talks to offload both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho this month, with neither player suited to Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

Amorim prefers the two slots behind the striker to be filled with technical-minded No 10-style players, not out-and-out wingers like Rashford and Garnacho.

Grealish – with his mazy dribbling and excellent close control – could prove a revelation in either of the spots behind the striker.

Of course, there are plenty of issues Man Utd would have to iron out before accelerating a move for Grealish.

The first is Grealish’s £300,000-a-week wages, which Man City would undoubtedly insist Man Utd absorb a significant share of.

Secondly, The Sun listed no fewer than FIVE other sides who also have their eye on Grealish – Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan.

Dortmund’s interest could be directly tied to where Rashford ends up, with Barcelona understood to be the 27-year-old’s favoured landing spot.

Dortmund also sacked their manager, Nuri Sahin, on Wednesday, in a move that could throw their transfer plans into flux.

Latest Man Utd news – Garnacho sale, Dorgu bid

In other news, Sky Italia state Man Utd have dropped their asking price for Alejandro Garnacho from £60m to £55m.

That has brought the winger closer to Napoli’s limits, though The Telegraph state Chelsea intend to hold further talks over a deal in the coming days.

TEAMtalk understands Garnacho would be open to joining either Napoli or Chelsea if Man Utd accept a bid.

Elsewhere, United have seen an official bid for Patrick Dorgu turned down by Lecce.

There is confusion as to the exact make-up of the bid, with Fabrizio Romano reporting €27m plus add-ons and Sky Italia citing €30m plus €5m in add-ons.

Nonetheless, what is clear is the offer was rejected, with Lecce sticking to their €40m asking price for now.