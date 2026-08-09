Man Utd considering signing assist machine at left-back after Newcastle block Lewis Hall transfer

Manchester United could sign a German left-back who’s partial to providing an assist after Newcastle closed and locked the doors to Lewis Hall’s transfer.

Man Utd entered the summer transfer window with grand plans to make SEVEN new signings. A back-up goalkeeper, left-back, left winger, striker and three new midfielders were on the shopping list.

Karl Darlow signed on as Senne Lammens’ deputy, while two midfielders have joined in the form of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. A third is still expected to arrive in due course.

There’s unlikely to be an incoming on the left wing given the overwhelming expectation is Marcus Rashford is now staying put. Whether a new striker arrives largely hinges on shifting Joshua Zirkzee.

At left-back, a signing can be made without moving anyone on, but Man Utd’s No 1 target, Lewis Hall, is unavailable.

After selling Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and now Bruno Guimaraes too, Newcastle have made it crystal clear Hall is not for sale.

Man Utd have tried their luck with an approach, but they’ve been informed in no uncertain terms that Hall won’t be moving.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly has also come under consideration, but like Hall, his club won’t sanction a sale in this window at least.

David Raum an option for Man Utd

Accordingly, the Red Devils must look elsewhere and our insider, Graeme Bailey, previously brought news of Man Utd weighing up a move for RB Leipzig’s David Raum.

The 28-year-old was Germany’s starter at left-back during the recent World Cup. Over the past three seasons at club level, he’s provided an impressive 28 assists across all competitions.

A fresh update from The Athletic has now declared Raum to be an ‘option’ for Man Utd on the back of missing out on Hall. The report also shed light on what Man Utd would be getting if making the move.

After labelling Raum an ‘all-action’ player, they stated: ‘The German’s approach from full-back is straightforward. He often hugs the touchline before making an underlapping run and a quick one-two with midfielders to get up the pitch.

‘In the final third, his objective is to get his head up and find a way to assist a team-mate. Last season, the 28-year-old ranked fifth among all players across Europe’s top-five leagues for chances created, producing 3.4 opportunities for colleagues per game.

‘Raum’s creativity comes from his wand of a left foot. He is one of the best left-footed crossers in the world (he attempted 3.6 open-play crosses per 90 last season), capable of a variety of deliveries from close to the touchline or the left half-space.

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‘His deliveries aren’t speculative hit-and-hope efforts, but intentional, dangerous crosses designed to get the best out of whichever player he is trying to find.

‘Benjamin Sesko can vouch for the quality of Raum’s crossing. The United striker paired well with him in the past, and Raum’s athleticism (as a player from the Red Bull network of clubs, it should come as little surprise that he can run for days) means he can battle with some of the trickier wingers around.’

Raum is in the final year of his current contract at Leipzig and a prior report from Sky Germany claimed his release clause has now dropped in value to below €40m / £34m.

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