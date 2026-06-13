Man Utd considering signing USA World Cup star better than Ballon d’Or winner

Manchester United are weighing up a move for a USA international who dominated in his country’s World Cup opener, and who the data suggests might be even better than Rodri.

The Ballon d’Or is the highest individual honour a professional footballer can win. Ousmane Dembele of PSG and France is the current holder, with Rodri the previous year in 2024 becoming the first midfielder to scoop the prestigious award since Luka Modric back in 2018.

But according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, Man Utd have their eyes on a USA international who the metrics suggest matches up to Rodri, and in some cases, surpasses him.

In an article detailing which players at the 2026 World Cup are in the shop window and could earn a move, the report mentioned Tyler Adams of Bournemouth.

Man Utd looking at Tyler Adams

‘The hugely industrious midfielder has plenty of admirers,’ the Mail began.

‘Manchester United have recognised his output as analysts point to stats that in some respects compare to, or better, those of Manchester City’s Rodri.

‘United have continued to monitor as they assess targets, Liverpool’s Andoni Iraola is an advocate while Chelsea retain interest.’

Adams was a dominant force in central midfield as the USA kicked off their World Cup campaign on home soil with a bang.

The home side ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over Paraguay, with Adams expertly anchoring the midfield.

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Adams dominates for USA in World Cup opener

The 27-year-old completed 52 of 59 passes, nine of which went into the final third, completed two out of two attempted dribbles, made four clearances, two interceptions, three ball recoveries, won seven out of 10 ground duels, and drew three fouls.

It was the exact type of display that the USA need if they’re to make an impression at the world’s biggest tournament, and the exact type of display that could prompt a side as big as Man Utd to knock on Bournemouth’s door.

The Red Devils aim to sign two more central midfielders after Ederson, with Mateus Fernandes shaping up to be next.

The West Ham ace favours Man Utd over all other suitors including Arsenal, PSG and Real Madrid. Agreeing personal terms will not be a problem.

After Fernandes, it’s not entirely clear who the third addition will be just yet. Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba, Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni, to name just four are all on the shortlist.

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One player who isn’t heading to Old Trafford is Elliot Anderson. Man Utd have pulled out of the race to sign the 23-year-old after seeing Nottingham Forest reject Manchester City’s gigantic second offer worth £121m.

The bid comprised £106m plus £15m in add-ons. Forest want at least £120m guaranteed, and Man Utd believe the cost of doing business doesn’t match the product. Man City haven’t re-engaged since the bid was rejected and may walk away from Anderson too.

Adams represents a much cheaper alternative, though as yet, he’s only under consideration and there’s nothing advanced.