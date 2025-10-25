Man Utd are weighing up a raid on Bayern Munich for a leading star

A second source has confirmed Manchester United are eyeing up an €80m-rated Bayern Munich star, and pulling the trigger would disrupt plans to replace an icon at near neighbours Manchester City, according to reports.

Man Utd will turn their attention to overhauling their midfield in 2026. Casemiro is expected to depart once his contract expires, while Manuel Ugarte has done little to suggest he’s the long-term option as the holding midfielder.

United hold confirmed interest in the likes of Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton, to name just three.

But according to the latest from CaughtOffside, Man Utd could look outside of the Premier League and over to Munich.

They stated Man Utd are monitoring 21-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic who is now hoovering up more and more regular starts in Bayern’s midfield.

The seven-cap Germany international is valued highly by Bayern, though a bid of around €80m / £70m could bring them to the negotiating table.

CaughtOffside quoted a source as saying: “United see Pavlovic as one option to replace Casemiro. Manuel Ugarte is also not seen as a long-term option. A move in January is unlikely, but he’ll be one to watch next summer.”

CaughtOffside are not the only ones to confirm Man Utd are looking into a deal for Pavlovic. What’s more, pushing the button on the move could have have the extra effect of disrupting plans over at Man City…

Man City eyeing Pavlovic as Rodri heir?

Discussing a possible move on the FCBayernInsider podcast earlier in October, BILD chief Christian Falk asked fellow journalist Tobias Altschaffl: “Juventus, Paris, Manchester United, and Manchester City have Pavlovic on their list? Is that true or not true?”

Altschaffl then replied: “With Juventus and PSG, there hasn’t been a lot of movement, but the English sides are absolutely interested.

“It’s known that Pavlovic’s side was approached through intermediaries. They would like to sign Pavlovic. At City, he’s even higher on their list.

“I’ve noticed recently that he’s getting better physically, and he has a certain confidence in his game.

“His services would be in high demand in England. A transfer is currently out of the question for him, but he’s a hot prospect for the Premier League in the future.”

City presumably view Pavlovic as a potential heir to Rodri. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is among the greatest defensive midfielders to ever grace the Premier League, yet he’ll turn 30 next summer and he’s already struggling to keep the injuries at bay.

City did invest heavily in Nico Gonzalez in the last winter window, but he’s viewed more as back-up to Rodri, not his eventual replacement.

