Man Utd considering triggering clause to re-sign thriving star and end Real Madrid, Barcelona hopes

Man Utd are weighing up whether to activate a buy-back clause

Manchester United are weighing up whether to activate the buy-back clause in the contract of Benfica defender Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, and Real Madrid and Barcelona are both hovering if the Red Devils hesitate, according to a report.

Man Utd loaned Fernandez to Benfica in the January window of 2024. The deal contained an option to buy worth €6m which the Portuguese side activated at the beginning of the summer.

Fernandez has shone with Benfica this term, beating out Jan-Niklas Beste to become the club’s regular starter at left-back. And in lieu of his superb form, Portuguese outlet O Jogo claims Man Utd are already considering activating their buy-back clause.

The Red Devils – along with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona – are said to be ‘closely monitoring the young defender’s performances, with live observations and data collection to prepare the final report that will be made available to their coaches and directors.’

O Jogo confirmed the presence of a buy-back clause in Fernandez’s contract which Man Utd can trigger for a fixed fee. The exact amount that clause is set at was not revealed, though United are understood to be weighing up whether to activate it nonetheless.

Man Utd’s interest in re-signing the Spaniard is said to stem from their ongoing struggles in the left-back position. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all too often sidelined with injury. That has forced Erik ten Hag to deploy Diogo Dalot out of position on the left side.

Real Madrid and Barcelona’s interest, per the report, comes from the simple fact that Fernandez is a young player on the rise. Factoring in he’s Spanish it’s easy to see why the LaLiga heavyweights are circling.

Man Utd could benefit without re-signing Alvaro Fernandez

Fernandez was previously on the books of Real Madrid between 2017-20 before being poached by Man Utd.

Given the latter are now considering re-signing the left-back it appears both Real Madrid and Man Utd regret letting Fernandez leave.

In the event Man Utd elect to swerve re-signing Fernandez, they will still be in line to receive another windfall if he moves back to Spain.

Upon completing his transfer to Benfica over the summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Man Utd also inserted a sell-on clause into the agreement.

Romano wrote in late-May: “Benfica confirm Alvaro Fernandez joining the club on permanent deal from Man United. €6m to Man United plus buy back clause, matching rights and also sell-on clause.”

While Real Madrid and Barcelona would be favourites to snap up Fernandez if Man Utd pass, they’re not the only clubs interested.

O Jogo noted Atletico Madrid have been impressed with the left-back’s displays this season – including in Benfica’s 4-0 drubbing of Atleti in the Champions League last week.

Italian giant Juventus are also believed to be taking a close look at the thriving star.

Man Utd transfer exclusive / Ten Hag survives?

In other news, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Man Utd are targeting another full-back in January.

Red Bull Salzburg’s Amar Dedic – who plays on the opposite side to Fernandez at right-back – is on their radar.

Elsewhere, The Times have strongly suggested that manager Erik ten Hag is safe and will not be fired – at least in the immediate short-term.

Finally, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has pointed to three Man Utd players who simply must be successes if Ten Hag is to stick around for the long haul.

The trio in question are Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui and were all signed last summer.

