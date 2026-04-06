Man Utd ‘in contact’ for €30m-plus signing they want completed ‘as soon as possible’

Manchester United hope to wrap up the signing of a Bosnian winger with all haste and a deal is projected to cost in excess of €30m, though there is stiff competition from three Premier League rivals.

As far as arrivals go, the stories at Old Trafford this summer will be dominated by midfielders. With Casemiro leaving via free agency and Manuel Ugarte increasingly likely to be sold, at least two new midfielders will be signed.

However, Man Utd also want to add at left-back, and ahead of a return to European football and a much denser fixture list, a new winger will be targeted too.

According to the latest coming out of his home country of Bosnia, Man Utd have taken the first step towards signing two-footed winger, Kerim Alajbegovic.

The Bosnian may only be 18 years of age, but is already making a major impact for both club and country.

He plays for Austrian giant RB Salzburg where he’s scored 11 times this term. For his country, Alajbegovic recently scored the decisive spot kick to help Bosnia defeat Wales in a World Cup qualifier.

That teed up the crunch clash with Italy, and against all odds, Bosnia prevailed once again to book their place at the 2026 World Cup.

According to Bosnian outlet, Reprezentacija.ba, Man Utd are now ‘in contact’ for the winger’s summer transfer, which is anticipated to be ‘worth over 30 million euros’.

The Red Devils also want the deal wrapped up ‘as soon as possible’, which potentially hints they feel Alajbegovic’s price tag could skyrocket if he impresses at the World Cup.

It was not specified whether United are in contact with the player’s agent or Bayer Leverkusen.

If you’re wondering why Leverkusen matter in this story, it’s because the Bundesliga side announced in March they had activated their buy-back option to bring Alajbegovic back to the club when the season ends. Leverkusen had previously sold Alajbegovic to Salzburg last summer for a fee reported to be as little as €2.5m.

As such, it is Leverkusen who Man Utd have to negotiate with, and the prospect of Leverkusen making an immediate and substantial profit on one so young does seemingly appeal to the club.

It’s important to stress there is healthy competition for Alajbegovic’s signature, however, and United don’t have a deal all to themselves.

The report insisted Chelsea and Manchester City are also ‘in contact’ too, while Aston Villa ‘will try to make their case’.

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