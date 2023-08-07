Man Utd contact for Harry Maguire replacement revealed by Fabrizio Romano after rival suitors withdraw

Manchester United have been finding out about the conditions of a deal for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Todibo has been identified as an ideal replacement for Harry Maguire. Indeed, it would be impossible for him to join without the former captain leaving the club first. Therefore, the chances of Man Utd signing Todibo are not particularly advanced yet.

But according to Romano, Man Utd have “had contacts to be informed on the conditions” of a deal for Todibo. Any formal talks with his current employers at Nice, though, will have to wait until there is any development with Maguire leaving.

Reports towards the end of last week suggested there had been progress for Maguire to move to West Ham. However, Romano has since provided an update, via Caught Offside, that Man Utd “are waiting to see if West Ham will return with a new offer for Maguire.”

They will have to receive a bid worth more than the £25million figure that has been suggested before greenlighting the sale of Maguire.

But while he remains behind Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the pecking order, doubts will continue to surround his future.

If Maguire does end up leaving, then Todibo appears to be the target Man Utd will turn to. Recent reports claimed that the Frenchman has already approved a move to Old Trafford.

A transfer could cost in the region of €30m, but may not be too advanced yet. Romano has denied there has been any bid from Man Utd yet.

Man Utd still in Todibo race – but Juventus aren’t

If they do decide to make an offer for Todibo, they will face one less obstacle after Juventus pulled out of the race to sign him. According to Romano, the Serie A side gave up a matter of weeks ago.

For now, it is something of a waiting game to see if Man Utd will make a move for Todibo. He is under contract with Nice until 2027 after joining them from Barcelona on an initial loan deal in February 2021, which became permanent that June.

Previously, the defender has also had spells with Toulouse, Schalke and Benfica. Nice are comfortably the club he has made more appearances for, though.

Last season, Todibo played 46 times in all competitions, which made it his busiest season yet. After Nice finished ninth, though, no European football is on offer there for the new season.

Man Utd, in contrast, could offer him involvement in the Champions League – a competition he previously made one appearance in for Barcelona.

At the age of 23, Todibo has plenty of time ahead of him to take further steps in his career. Perhaps the Barcelona move came too soon, but after more than a century of appearances for Nice, he may be more ready now for a bigger challenge.

If Man Utd are to be his next takers, though, Todibo will require some patience.

