Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly asked the club to explore the potential signing of Randal Kolo Muani from PSG – with the Portuguese coach ready to offload Joshua Zirkzee and with a solid transfer option now opening up for the Netherlands striker.

A new era for Manchester United will officially get underway on Sunday when Amorim takes charge of the Red Devils for the first time in a tasty-looking Premier League clash against Ipswich at Portman Road. Inheriting a team slumming it in 13th place, the Portuguese coach will be expected to oversee a major improvement in a squad which, in the main, badly underperformed under his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

With Amorim having taken training of the squad this week, much of the talk has been about how the Red Devils plan to switch to the former Sporting boss’ preferred 3-4-3 formation – and which players will be quickly deemed suitable, or unsuitable, for it.

To that end, United have been linked with a whole host of players since Amorim’s arrival and now reports from France claim the Portuguese boss has tasked the club’s sporting director Dan Ashworth with sealing the signing of PSG star Kolo Muani.

The France international striker has lost his way somewhat at the Parc des Princes, having been limited to just two starts in Ligue 1 this season and none so far in the Champions League.

And amid suggestions that Luis Enrique wants to move on both Kolo Muani and Milan Skriniar to free up funds for a big-name striker signing in January, Le 10 Sport claim United have now ‘made contact’ in a deal to sign the 80-goal striker.

While funds are tight at United, the report claims United have asked PSG about a deal to sign Kolo Muani on an initial loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent should the 25-year-old impress.

What has Kolo Muani said on PSG exit and what next for Zirkzee?

With Ashworth having been charged with getting a deal over the line, United will need a few dominos to fall into place for the deal to be pulled off.

The first hurdle will likely be in convincing the 27-times capped France international that a move to Old Trafford is in his best interests.

Speaking to the French media while on international duty earlier this week, Kolo Muani told Telefoot that his focus was on staying in the French capital and convincing Enrique he was worthy of some more regular starts.

“No, I’ve never thought about leaving PSG in January,” he told Téléfoot.

“I have to work more and make my mark when he (Enrique) calls on me. I think that will do it.”

Nonetheless, reports from France claim there is a chance the two clubs could come to an arrangement over the striker’s exit, though PSG would prefer a permanent sale over a loan arrangement.

As for United, they would likely need to move on Zirkzee before they can officially pursue a replacement. The Netherlands striker arrived in a £36.5m (€43.8m, $46.1m) deal from Bologna, but has struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League and has recently been dogged by suggestions he arrived unfit and was a signing Ten Hag never wanted in the first place.

Now with Zirkzee seemingly not fancied by the new manager either, our reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed the latest on Juventus’ attempts to reunite with the player at the Allianz Stadium and the two incentives the Bianconeri are ready to offer United to get a deal for Zirkzee over the line.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Amorim wants Gomes / Kounde offer talk

Meanwhile, United are stepping up their quest to bring Angel Gomes back to Old Trafford after a strong report on Thursday morning claimed Amorim had green-lit the England man’s signing.

Gomes left the northwest in summer 2020, joining Lille on a five-year deal where he has since established himself as not just one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1, but also a recent regular in the England squad.

With the player available on a free, Amorim is reported to have made clear his wishes for United to secure his signing and with Gomes dropping a pretty sizeable hint of his own.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim the Red Devils have launched an improved bid to bring Jules Kounde to Old Trafford in January, after Amorim apparently decided he was ideally suited to play in the right wing-back slot.

Barcelona, though, have not responded well to the bid and have stunned United by naming their impossible-to-reach price.

On the subject of new wing-backs, our reporter Fraser Gillan has also brought us the very latest on United’s quest to sign Alphonso Davies, with the Red Devils ready to offer the Bayern Munich man a seriously competitive package to join the Amorim revolution.

