Conte verdict on joining Man Utd revealed by Romano as ‘clear message’ is sent

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Antonio Conte has sent a “clear message” to Manchester United over his willingness to join the Red Devils amid doubts over whether Michael Carrick will last the season at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils appointed Carrick as their new manager at the end of last season after he led Man Utd to a third-placed finish and qualification for the Champions League.

However, Carrick has not got off to the best start this term after Man Utd decided to spend the majority of their transfer budget revamping the club’s midfield.

The Red Devils have taken just five points from their opening five matches this term, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton.

That has led to growing pressure on Carrick, although he isn’t in any immediate danger of the axe, with some rumours that former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Conte is preparing to take over if offered the role.

And now Romano has confirmed that Conte is looking to take over a “historical” club when he returns to management with a “clear message” sent to Man Utd and other clubs.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Antonio Conte gave a strong quote to The Athletic over the recent days, saying, ‘I like when there are clubs with a top history who are maybe now in a difficult moment and they want to go to a club. I can help to restore the tradition, to restore the history and to win together again.’

“So Antonio Conte is sending you a clear message.

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“Some of you are already asking me about Manchester United and what can happen.

“What I can tell you is that Antonio Conte is absolutely ready to restart.

“Antonio Conte left Napoli in the summer and Antonio Conte would be ready to restart. He rejected approaches from Saudi Arabia. He rejected approaches from Turkey because he wanted to go to a historical club and in a top, top league.

“So this is the mission.

“Then let us see what is going to happen. At the moment, it is the intention from Antonio Conte. We will see all the rest.”

Would Conte fall out with the Man Utd hierarchy?

However, ex-Chelsea centre-back Jason Cundy has raised concerns over Conte’s temperament after falling out with some people during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Cundy said on talkSPORT: “He gets results quickly, he is a fiery Italian and he will fall out and did fall out [at Chelsea].

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“Not just falling out with the people that he works for, fell out with a couple of players, things went south very quickly.

“He did win the Premier League, did win the FA Cup.

“If Jose Mourinho is a 10/10 in terms of losing your head, Antonio Conte comes in at about a seven or a six.

“He’s not quite on the same level, but it will all fall apart at the seams eventually.”