Man Utd could CANCEL gigantic transfer if Ruben Amorim is sacked

A major Manchester United transfer lined up for 2026 could have the plug pulled if Ruben Amorim is no longer at the helm.

Amorim’s position as manager of Man Utd is under the spotlight once again. The Portuguese has vowed to persevere, though the fact he will not change his tactics, formation or philosophy is a major point of contention.

Man Utd are understood to have ‘growing interest’ in appointing Unai Emery if a change is made. Why Emery could walk away from Aston Villa has been detailed here.

Amorim was allowed to overhaul his forward line in the summer, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving.

A new goalkeeper in Senne Lammens joined too, though Amorim opted to go with the ever-unconvincing Altay Bayindir in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Next on the agenda for Amorim is central midfield. Multiple sources, including Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic, have confirmed Man Utd intend to return for Carlos Baleba in 2026.

Man Utd approached Brighton for the 20-year-old over the summer but were told a move was impossible to make in 2025 at least.

United chose not to sign an alternative to ensure they can go all out for Baleba in 2026. The Cameroon ace has been identified as the perfect player for Amorim’s system, with his intensity and dynamism tipped to revolutionise United’s midfield.

Man Utd move for Carlos Baleba under scrutiny

However, with Amorim’s job under the microscope, Man Utd’s plans for Baleba are also under scrutiny too.

When asked by his co-host on the Here We Go podcast who Man Utd’s top signing in 2026 will be, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano confirmed it’s Baleba.

But as Romano was keen to stress, Baleba has been identified as the perfect player for Amorim, and not necessarily the perfect player for Man Utd in a post-Amorim world.

As such, and if Amorim is booted out of Old Trafford, the anticipated move for Baleba in 2026 that would undoubtedly set a new transfer record at Man Utd could he shelved.

“The position to cover is going to be midfielder,” began Romano. “Man Utd will go for an important midfielder in 2026. We’ll see if it’s going to be January or the summer transfer window.

“I think Man Utd have been showing in August that they have very clear ideas, that they get the player they want, especially in that position, or they wait for the next transfer windows. This is the position of the club.

“The player they want is Carlos Baleba – at least with Ruben Amorim as the coach. If this [Amorim as Man Utd manager] will change in the future, then we will see.

“But Baleba is considered the perfect player. Man Utd were very happy with Baleba being very keen and very interested in the opportunity to join Man Utd even without European football.

“So I think Man Utd will continue their opportunity to go for Carlos Baleba.

“For Brighton it was a closed door this summer… let’s see what’s going to happen in the future. I think Man Utd will try again for Baleba in 2026.”

