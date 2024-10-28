Man Utd could replace failed Ten Hag signing with €100m-rated winger amid ‘real’ transfer interest

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda amid the uncertainty surrounding big-money flop Antony.

The 17-year-old has broken into Sporting’s first team this season and has put in some good performances, catching the attention of multiple clubs.

A recent report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, Man Utd scouts were in attendance to watch Quenda in action for his first Sporting start Familicao on Saturday.

The teenager scored his first league goal in the game and the Red Devils’ recruiters were reportedly impressed by his brilliant performance.

It has previously been claimed that Man Utd have already initiated contact about a move for Quenda, with reports suggesting that the interest in him is ‘real.’

Man Utd have already assessed the possibility of signing Quenda at some point in the future. Due to his age, the Red Devils would only be able to sign him once he turns 18 in April, but could agree a deal in advance of next summer’s transfer window.

Quenda has a release clause of €100m (£83.3m / $108.3m) in his Sporting contract and those behind the scenes at the Portuguese club reportedly believe he will be their next big-money sale. Man Utd is seen as a viable destination for him due to the positive relationship between the clubs.

Quenda in, Antony out for Man Utd?

Man Utd’s reported pursuit of Quenda comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Antony, who has failed to live up to his £86m price tag at Old Trafford.

Recent reports suggest that Man Utd have grown frustrated by Antony’s lack of contributions and are planning to loan him out in the January window. With Amad Diallo now a firm fixture at Old Trafford, Antony’s usefulness – even as merely a depth piece – has diminished.

A loan that will allow Antony to rediscover his form and boost his value will reportedly be sought. And on the subject of where he might go, it’s suggested that a return to former club Ajax is his favoured option.

However, unnamed Premier League sides are already mobilising, with reports adding: ‘Some Premier League teams are consulting United about the possibility of having the Brazilian in the next transfer window.’

Quenda’s undeniable potential could make him a suitable candidate to replace Antony should he leave, but as mentioned, the Red Devils will have to wait until next summer to bring him in.

Ten Hag played a crucial role in bringing Antony to Old Trafford in the manager’s first summer at the club in 2022 and now it seems the winger could follow him out the exit door.

Man Utd identify manager targets – sources

The main focus of the Man Utd board though is on finding a world-class replacement for Ten Hag, with the club keen to make an appointment in the coming weeks.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in interim charge of the club and will be in the dugout for the Red Devil’s next few fixtures.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Julian Nagelsmann is a leading candidate to become the next permanent Man Utd manager, but releasing him from his contract with the German national team will not be straightforward.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter also has admirers behind the scenes at Old Trafford and the fact that he is currently out-of-work makes him a favourable candidate.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also a big admirer of Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, but releasing him from his contract with the Magpies would be expensive and that makes his appointment unlikely.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank is also a leading candidate, per TEAMtalk sources, and he is open to having a conversation with Man Utd about taking the job. However, there is some doubt that Frank would be willing to leave the Bees’ mid-season.

