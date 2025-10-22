Manchester United could complete the ‘masterstroke’ signing of the the seventh highest scoring striker of all time next year, and he’s already said yes to joining once before.

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. took charge, Man Utd have steered clear of ‘Hollywood’ signings. Gone are the days of signing superstar names who are in the autumn – or even winter – of their careers.

Instead, United generally move for stars in their early-mid 20s who in theory, should spend the best years of their career at Old Trafford. However, that strategy will eventually result in Man Utd lacking experience.

And according to the latest from the Daily Star, Man Utd could sign one of the most fearsome and experienced strikers around without having to pay a transfer fee next summer.

Robert Lewandowski is in the final year of his contract at Barcelona and per Fabrizio Romano, the signs are pointing towards a departure.

Lewandowski, 37, has no intention of retiring and the Star suggest Man Utd could finally land the Pole over a decade after he said yes to joining.

Way back during his Borussia Dortmund days and while Sir Alex Ferguson was still at Old Trafford, Lewandowski agreed to join the Red Devils.

“To Manchester United I decided and said yes,” he told BBC Sport earlier this year. “I wanted to join Manchester United to see Alex Ferguson.”

Lewandowski continued: “They [Dortmund] could not sell me. Because they knew if I stayed they could earn more money, and that I could wait maybe one or two more years. But it is true that I said yes to Manchester United.”

Lewandowski would ultimately go on to join Bayern Munich where he’d establish himself as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

A move to Barcelona transpired in 2022 and his 73 league goals in just 110 appearances have helped fire Barca to two of the last three LaLiga titles.

The veteran frontman’s mark of 680 career goals currently places him seventh on the all-time list of highest-scoring footballers.

Would Man Utd really move for Lewandowski?

Man Utd are known to be exploring the market for a new striker in 2026. Joshua Zirkzee is unhappy at his lack of game-time and wants out, while Rasmus Hojlund is expected to join Napoli outright once his loan concludes.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can deputise up top if required, but on paper, Benjamin Sesko may soon be United’s only recognised and senior striker at the club.

The Red Devils have been linked with a January loan swoop for Real Madrid’s Endrick. However, transfer insider, Dean Jones, has rubbished those claims, instead suggesting Man Utd will focus on signing a more experienced option.

“I don’t think Endrick is the sort of profile United would look for in January,” began Jones.

“I have been reporting that they want a striker in January and I do believe explorations around that are beginning, but I get the impression it would be of a different profile to Endrick.

“He is a player that needs game-time and to build confidence but United can’t promise that.

“They want someone to back-up and rotate with Sesko and Cunha and so my hunch would be that they consider someone with more experience – maybe someone who is a little older than they have typically been aiming for in the recent recruitment phase.”

Of course, Lewandowski won’t be available in January, but come the summer, could he make a shock move to Man Utd?

United do have recent history of signing legendary and veteran strikers, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo (second spell).

But as mentioned, the club have largely moved away from those types of deals in the INEOS era. Experience doesn’t have to mean 37 years old.

