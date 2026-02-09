Paul Scholes tells Man Utd to sign £80m Tottenham star because ‘he doesn’t want to be there’

Paul Scholes has named the Tottenham Hotspur player that he would “love” Manchester United to bring to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, as TEAMtalk reveals how much the club’s co-owners, INEOS, would have to pay for him.

Man Utd beat Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday and are now fourth in the table with 44 points from 25 matches. As for Tottenham, Thomas Frank’s side are currently just six points above the relegation zone in 15th.

One of the major talking points of the match at Old Trafford was the dismissal of Tottenham central defender Cristian Romero.

The Argentina international centre-back was shown a straight red card in the 29th minute for a tackle that caught Casemiro just above the ankle.

It was the Tottenham captain’s second red card of the season, meaning that he will miss four games, including the North London derby against Arsenal.

However, Man Utd legend Paul Scholes believes that INEOS should try to sign Romero from Spurs in the summer of 2026.

While referencing Romero’s Instagram post last week, in which he criticised the Tottenham board for not making enough new signings in the winter transfer window to help the team cope with injuries, the pundit has said that the 27-year-old wants to leave Spurs.

Scholes said about Romero on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, as transcribed by Metro: “Do you know what? I love him.

“He’s pi***d off at Spurs, isn’t he? He doesn’t want to be there.

“He’s having a go at the crowd, he’s having a go at the board, I think his head has checked out a little bit.

“But I would love him at Manchester United. I just love his character.”

Tottenham want £80m for Cristian Romero – sources

Romero signed a new contract with Tottenham only in August 2025 and is on £200,000 per week at the north London outfit.

The defender is under contract at last season’s Europa League winners until the summer of 2029.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Romero is ready to leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

We understand that there is interest in the Argentine star from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

However, Tottenham have reassured Romero about their ambition and have informed him that they are confident of making major signings in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Spurs will demand £70-£80 million (up to €92.7m, $109.5m) for Romero.

