Man Utd data shows one of their new signings is the new Mo Salah

Manchester United’s revamped approach to data strongly suggests one of their three attacking additions this summer is the closest thing to Mo Salah that’s not named Mo Salah, according to a report.

Man Utd are primed to field an entirely new-look front three in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation next term. Matheus Cunha was the first to arrive and after a protracted transfer saga, Bryan Mbeumo was next.

Both players rejected the opportunity to sign for Newcastle in favour of joining Man Utd. Unfortunately for the Magpies, history has repeated itself a third time with Benjamin Sesko.

Man Utd have agreed a deal with RB Leipzig worth €76.5m plus €8.5m in easily achievable add-ons.

A five-year deal with Sesko has been sealed and the striker flew to England on Thursday evening. The plan of action now is for Sesko to undergo a medical and sign the official documentation on Friday before being officially unveiled on Saturday.

Sesko is expected to spearhead the attack with Mbeumo and Cunha scheming in the dual No 10 roles. And according to the latest from The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, it’s Mbeumo who Man Utd expect the most from.

That’s because United’s overhauled approach to data – led by INEOS stalwart, Mike Sansoni – has indicated Mbeumo is the ‘closest thing to Mo Salah‘ going.

The Liverpool ace is a bona fide Premier League legend already having won four Premier League Golden Boots, two Premier League Player of the Season awards and of course, two Premier League titles.

Mbeumo had long been tipped as a potential Salah successor at Anfield if the Egyptian had been lured to Saudi Arabia. But with Salah signing a two-year extension, it’s Man Utd who’ll benefit from a player they clearly believe can set the league alight at Old Trafford.

The Mail’s report read: ‘The data on Mbeumo, in particular, indicated that United have signed the closest thing to Mohamed Salah without getting the Liverpool man himself.

‘That statistical research comes under the control of Mike Sansoni, the new head of data who spent 11 years with the Mercedes Formula One team – another in the Ineos stable – and now sits on the club’s executive leadership team as United try to catch up and eventually overtake their rivals in the field of data and artificial intelligence.’

From a goals and assists point of view, Mbeumo certainly caught the eye last term with 20 goals and eight assists in the Premier League alone.

United’s hope will be Mbeumo can not only reproduce those numbers but better them when playing alongside superior players like Cunha and Bruno Fernandes.

One potential hurdle Mbeumo might have to overcome is the lack of penalties. Mbeumo was Brentford’s primary penalty taker last term, though that honour at Man Utd belongs to captain Fernandes.

Man Utd rebuild underway, but nowhere near completion

Cunha and Mbeumo are both aged 26 and Sesko is 22. The trio are signings for the present but United are banking on longevity too.

The Mail went on to reveal Man Utd are well aware the mess the club have found themselves in cannot be fixed quickly.

As such, the internal feeling is two and possibly three more summer windows are required to set the club up for long-term success.

Furthermore, The Mail noted Man Utd and Amorim are content to operate with a smaller squad than usual this term given the lack of European football.

The report added: ‘There is an expectation among the Old Trafford hierarchy that it will take up to two or three more summer windows to be set for the long-term, and a decision was taken to run with a smaller squad this season with United not playing in Europe for only the second time in 35 years.’

