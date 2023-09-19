Man Utd deal penned as Fabrizio Romano confirms forward has signed in landmark agreement

A Manchester United forward has taken the next big step in his career after Fabrizio Romano confirmed a landmark agreement has been reached.

The Red Devils have limped out of the gate this term, tasting defeat in three of their opening five matches. Off-field issues also pervade the club, with the futures of troubled wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony far from certain.

Pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag to turn United’s ship around. Speculation the Dutchman could be sacked is beginning to grow, though such a drastic move so early in the campaign appears highly unlikely for now.

United chiefs will hope Ten Hag can position the club back among England and Europe’s elite. To do so, United will need to have one eye on the future as well as the present.

To that end, snapping up some of the hottest young talent around is essential and that’s exactly what Man Utd did back in February.

The Red Devils plucked lively Welsh striker Gabriele Biancheri out of Cardiff City. The 16-year-old arrived on a four-year deal and has already represented Wales at Under-17 level on multiple occasions.

United announced Biancheri in their list of new scholarship deals ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, it’s not taken long for Biancheri to take the next step.

Indeed, the transfer guru tweeted: “Gabriele Biancheri has penned his first professional contract with Manchester United.”

The agreement came on Biancheri’s 17th birthday (yesterday) and is an indiciation of just how highly the youngster is rated. It’s also indication of how quickly he’s developing in the club’s youth ranks.

Biancheri was promoted to United’s Under-18s this term and scored his first goal at that level during the 4-1 victory over Stoke City’s U18s in late-August.

