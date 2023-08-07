Man Utd deal progressing, as Fabrizio Romano confirms instant second agreement will follow

Man Utd are “making progress” on a crucial winger deal that’ll unlock a quick follow-up agreement, according to Fabrizio Romano.

With Rasmus Hojlund safely banked, Man Utd’s attention has turned to landing a new holding midfielder. Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina is in Ten Hag’s sights, though exits must take place before an offer can be lodged.

To that end, Fred’s chances of leaving over the coming weeks were listed at 100 percent by Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, Donny van de Beek’s proposed move to Real Sociedad is primed to ramp up.

A move for a back-up to Andre Onana is on the agenda if Dean Henderson joins Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper’s side will sign Matt Turner of Arsenal first, though they’ll still push to sign Henderson before the window closes too.

Elsewhere, a move for confirmed centre-back target, Jean-Clair Todibo, rests on offloading Harry Maguire first.

Clearly, there’s plenty of incomings and outgoings on the horizon at Old Trafford in the final month of the window. Another exit – this time concerning Facundo Pellistri – is also in the works.

But before the Uruguayan winger will be allowed to leave on loan, Man Utd are pushing for the 21-year-old to sign a new contract.

Pellistri’s current deal has just two years left to run and after impressing Ten Hag in limited outings last year, Man Utd see a future for Pellistri at Old Trafford.

As such, Fabrizio Romano reported Man Utd are “making progress” over a new contract for Pellistri. A “long-term deal” is the priority and once signed, Pellistri will then be allowed to leave on loan.

Regarding where he’ll go, it’s Dutch side FC Twente who are once again touted. They are understood to be Ten Hag’s preferred destination for Pellistri. Ten Hag previously rounded out his playing career at the club between 1996-2002.

Other clubs to have shown interest in Pellistri include Bologna, Real Betis, Gremio and Boca Juniors.

But if Pellistri pens fresh terms and Ten Hag then gets his way, Twente will be the winger’s next stop for the 2023/24 campaign.

