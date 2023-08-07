Man Utd deal facing collapse as shock return of Premier League winner could ruin transfer

The sale of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson could be off, as Nottingham Forest have offered a Premier League winner the chance to return to the league.

Henderson has looked likely to exit United throughout the summer. The goalkeeper spent last season on loan at the City Ground, and Forest clearly liked what they had seen.

Indeed, they’ve shown interest in adding him to the squad permanently, with a report at the back end of July suggesting an agreement over that deal was ‘close’.

It’s currently unclear how close it was, as it’s not gone through yet. That might be due to Forest being wrapped up in another deal – the £7million signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has stated there is now an ‘agreement’ in place between Forest and Arsenal for the transfer of Turner.

While it might suggest that would put paid to a move for Henderson, given Forest have now signed a new goalkeeper, that shouldn’t be the case.

It’s believed that the Midlanders want to sign two goalkeepers this summer, so there’s a good chance they’ll still go after Henderson.

Or at least there was, but now that may be throw up in the air due to interest in another man.

Schmeichel offer could destroy Henderson transfer

The Daily Mail reports Forest are ‘among the clubs’ to have approached Premier League winner Kasper Schmeichel regarding a return to the league from Nice.

It’s stated that the former Leicester City man – who left last summer – has two clubs showing interest in him. If Forest are able to sign him alongside Turner, a deal for Henderson seems unlikely.

Fitness concerns might also have a hindrance on a deal for the Man Utd goalkeeper.

Indeed, Forest are said to be ‘awaiting bulletins’ on Henderson’s fitness ahead of ‘rekindling’ a move. If he’s not deemed fit by the end of the transfer window, he might not be signed.

Romano states Henderson talks to go ahead

There are seemingly a few blockades between him and the City Ground.

If those are removed, though, the deal could still be done.

Indeed, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports a ‘new round of talks’ are scheduled for that deal. It’s unclear when those will take place, but given they’re awaiting confirmation over Henderson’s fitness, they’ll likely be after that.

It seems that things are likely to hinge on that, and given Forest want a second keeper, they won’t wait forever.

If Schmeichel accepts an offer from the club, they might simply choose him instead.

