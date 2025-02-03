Man Utd decide on centre-back signing after ‘serious’ Lisandro Martinez injury

Manchester United and Ruben Amorim have reached a decision on signing a centre-back to cover for Lisandro Martinez after the Argentine suffered what’s anticipated to be a “serious” knee injury.

Martinez was stretchered off during the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday after suffering a knee injury. The Argentine was visibly upset and multiple reports including from The Sun and Mirror claim Man Utd fear Martinez will be out for the remainder of the season.

And speaking after the Palace clash, manager Amorim revealed the belief is the injury is indeed serious.

“I think it is a serious situation,” Amorim said afterwards. “A bad situation for us and especially for Licha.

“I think we are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation. It’s really hard on us, he’s not just a great player but a strong character in the dressing room. Especially in this moment, it’s hard for us.

“Now it is time for all of us to help Licha. He felt it and, when you are a player, you know when it is serious.

“Let’s hope for better days for him. We are here, like I say, to help him in this difficult moment.”

Martinez has been Amorim’s first choice centre-back on the left side of his back three. Given United operate with a back three, centre-back depth is more important to the Red Devils than clubs who feature just two centre-backs in their eleven.

What’s more, Martinez is the only left-footed centre-back on Man Utd’s books.

But according to a fresh update from The Guardian, Man Utd have decided against making a late-window splash for defensive cover.

Their report explained: ‘However serious the injury Lisandro Martinez suffered in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, Manchester United are not expected to move sign cover today.’

Who will fill the void?

Amorim is content to get by with Harry Maguire, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans as his recognised centre-backs.

Furthermore, 18-year-old Ayden Heaven – a centre-half – was recently plucked from Arsenal’s academy and could step into the first-team fold if absolutely necessary.

The likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw can also play as one of the two wider centre-backs in a back three if required.

And with Patrick Dorgu arriving from Lecce over the weekend, the left wing-back role will now be filled by the Denmark international.

As such, Mazraoui, Dalot and Shaw in particular will now become more serious options in the position Martinez has vacated.

Latest Man Utd news – Tel, Nkunku, Bailey updates affect Garnacho

In other news, the chances of Man Utd adding to their forward ranks with moves for any of Leon Bailey, Christopher Nkunku and Mathys Tel look bleak.

However, a direct consequence of United not adding firepower could be Alejandro Garnacho remains in situ.

Chelsea continue to be linked with a deadline-day swoop for the Argentina international who is valued around the £60m mark.

United are open to selling, though the idea of potentially cashing in was to fund new arrivals in the winter window.

With tonight’s 11pm deadline fast approaching and United looking unlikely to sign an attacker of their own, there is little sense in depriving Amorim of Garnacho at this ultra-late stage.