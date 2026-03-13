According to reports, Manchester United have been forced into a major U-turn on their manager situation, with six top targets named.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has given INEOS something to think about since replacing Ruben Amorim, having won six of his eight games in charge to boost Man Utd‘s hopes of Champions League qualification.

A recent report claimed Carrick has inserted himself as the ‘favourite’ to be Man Utd’s next permanent manager, with his chances to be increased further if/when his side qualifies for the Champions League.

However, ESPN have revealed that Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti have ‘significantly’ changed Man Utd’s plans after committing to England and Brazil, with these two managers said to meet INEOS’ ‘requirements’ of winning ‘either the Premier League, Champions League or both’ and ‘having elite tactical acumen’.

It is also noted that Carrick has ‘impressed’ by ‘exceeding his remit’, though there is ‘no rush internally to hand him the full time’.

This is in line with our report on March 10, which stated that the Red Devils will only make a permanent manager appointment once a full and extensive search has been completed.

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If not Carrick, who could Man Utd appoint?

The report from ESPN also states that Tuchel and Ancelotti have made Man Utd return to the drawing board, with there being ‘no credible candidates who can meet the primary criteria of winning the biggest trophies’.

Still, their five alternatives to Carrick are as follows: Unai Emery, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann.

And respected pundit Jamie Carragher thinks Man Utd should be going all-in for Emery, who is supposedly the ‘perfect coach’ for the Premier League giants.

‘For Emery not to be under serious consideration says plenty about modern football. By any metric, he would be the perfect coach to revive United. For me, only Pep Guardiola ranks higher of those currently managing in England.

‘Here is a manager who wins trophies, has a clear football vision, a track record of revitalising clubs in need of a mini-revolution to break into the Champions League, and who demands respect while leading with authority. Add the fact he is now proven in the Premier League, and such coaches are in short supply.’

Latest Man Utd news: ‘Blockbuster’ signing and £168m triple deal mooted

United’s hierarchy will also be busy working on signings at the moment, with their top priority being to overhaul their midfield. We have revealed that they are looking favourably at a low-cost alternative to their £100m-rated targets.

Man Utd will inevitably strengthen in other areas as well, with the club also looking at a ‘headline target’ at Bayern Munich as part of a ‘blockbuster’ transfer.

Elsewhere, Liverpool could have gifted their rivals an opportunity to pull off a remarkable triple deal worth around £168m.