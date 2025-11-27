Man Utd ‘decide to sell’ star after receiving tempting ‘new offer’ – he’s already ‘said yes’ to going

Roma have tabled a ‘new offer’ for Joshua Zirkzee, with a report also claiming Manchester United will seal a deal for the striker’s exit in January.

Ruben Amorim continues to play down the idea of Man Utd loaning out any of his established stars in January despite their respective concerns over game-time. Kobbie Mainoo and Zirkzee continue to be linked with exits, and according to the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport, United WILL offload Zirkzee despite Amorim’s protestations.

It’s claimed Roma have tabled a bid consisting of a loan with a conditional obligation to buy. The condition that would trigger a permanent transfer next summer is Roma qualifying for the Champions League.

While there’s still two thirds of the campaign to go, Roma currently sit atop the Serie A table.

How much the conditional obligation to buy is worth was not revealed in the piece. Nevertheless, GdS went strong on claims the move will happen.

Zirkzee has reportedly ‘said yes’ to the switch. United, meanwhile, have ‘decided to sell’ the Dutchman, according to the report.

Will Man Utd really move Joshua Zirkzee on in January?

Zirkzee has barely featured this term and his unhappiness at his lack of action has been well documented.

United’s fixture list is sparser than usual thanks to their lack of a European campaign. The early exit from the League Cup didn’t help matters either.

Benjamin Sesko’s knee injury is not serious, meaning Zirkzee will be relegated back down the order once the Slovenian returns.

United will be without two of their best attackers during AFCON when losing Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo.

However, the tournament comes to a close in mid-January, leaving United with plenty of time to offload Zirkzee later in the month once Mbeumo and Amad have returned.

Zirkzee to Roma initially on loan truly does have the feeling of a transfer that can and will be made.

