Man Utd decide TWO top priority January signings as Romano delivers verdict on Barcelona star joining

A report has claimed that Manchester United have picked out two priority signings for the upcoming winter transfer window.

Man Utd’s hierarchy have been heavily criticised for their transfer decisions over the past few months, with head coach Michael Carrick left short after the summer window.

In the summer, the Red Devils invested around £158m to sign Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to bolster their midfield, but they are lacking in other positions and have already been exposed this season.

Man Utd have only won two of their first 10 games in all competitions this season, and Carrick has said that they will “definitely be looking” to strengthen in the upcoming winter transfer window.

A priority needs to be improving their defence because they are short of competition and quality at left-back and centre-back.

Now, a report from Sky Sports claims ‘United are looking at new centre-backs as well as left-backs’ because their ‘focus is on revamping their defence in the next transfer windows’.

READ MORE: Gary Neville reveals when Man Utd will sack Michael Carrick on one condition – ‘it has to change’



Fabrizio Romano issues an update on Barcelona star joining Manchester United

The report also mentioned that England and Newcastle United star Lewis Hall was a priority left-back target in the summer, but he recently signed a new contract.

Instead, Man Utd remain linked with Barcelona star Alejandro Balde after they considered him in the summer.

At the time, Balde ruled out the move, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now said that he is “for sure one to watch” for Man Utd heading into January.

Romano explained: “Hansi Flick confirmed that the Balde situation is not easy. Flick said we have Cancelo who is doing amazing in that position. We have Xavi Espart who is doing amazing.

“Espart also signed a new deal, so obviously Barcelona are well covered in that position. But then he said I’m happy Balde is working hard. He should not give up. He should be available for when we

need him.

“Obviously, guys, Balde was already a potential player for sale in the summer. It was not Balde who wanted to leave Barcelona in the summer. Balde wanted to stay and continue. It was Barcelona as a club open to selling Balde. Then there was no right solution.

“Man Utd called but there was no right solution. Let’s see what happens in January because Man Utd were interested, but the conditions of the deal were very difficult.

“Barcelona were only considering a permanent exit and for big money and also the salary was a topic. United still need a left-back.

“More clubs are tracking Balde. His agent is Jorge Mendes who is in connection with several clubs on a weekly basis about opportunities. And so the Balde situation is for sure one to watch again. If he’s not going to play, this could be a situation to watch in the next months.

“I would say in 2027 because it could be January, could be summer based on opportunities. This is not a cheap player. This is not an easy deal to do.

“Balde is young, he’s talented. So obviously it’s not an easy situation to clarify.”