Man Utd defender okays January loan exit after brutal selection reality hits home

A rarely-spotted Manchester United defender is open to leaving in January and a report has named the likeliest club to snap up his services.

The Red Devils play five at the back under Ruben Amorim, offering more chances for defenders to play than at teams who feature the more customary back four.

Yet despite the extra position, one player who’s found it impossible to convince Amorim he’s worthy of minutes is Diego Leon.

The Paraguayan full-back, 18, joined Man Utd in the summer after initially agreeing terms with United six months prior in January.

The left-footer has been named on the bench three times for Premier League matches this term, but is still to make his senior debut.

And according to reporter Uriel Iugt, both United and Leon are singing from the same hymn sheet regarding a loan exit in January.

“Diego Leon has chances of going out on loan in the next transfer window,” wrote Iugt on X.

“The full-back doesn’t look unfavourably on leaving Manchester United to rack up minutes and gain experience at another club.”

Diego Leon’s likely next club named

United are primed to lose the services of Noussair Mazraoui around the turn of the year while the full-back plays for Morroco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nevertheless, United seem willing to temporarily part ways with Leon too and a separate report has indicated where he might move.

Paraguayan outlet, Pasion Estudio, stated French side Nice – who are controlled by INEOS – are Leon’s liekliest next destination.

They posted on X: ‘Diego Leon would have possibilities of going out on loan from Manchester United in the next market to go to OGC Nice in France.

‘The full-back could seek a new club to gain minutes and the necessary experience in European elite.’

Latest Man Utd news – Casemiro U-turn / Joao Gomes

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United have performed a U-turn on Casemiro and now want the legendary Brazilian to sign a new contract, but there’s something the midfielder must do first.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign a destructive Wolves midfielder, Joao Gomes.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has looked into the situation and has been informed Gomes’ head has been turned by United’s interest.

However, Jones also relayed why Gomes faces a fight to secure the move, with Wolves putting up stiff resistance to a sale thus far.