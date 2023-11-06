Man Utd ‘desperate’ not to lose winger after foreign clubs show interest in unhelpfully cheap deal

Manchester United risk losing one of their most promising attackers to an overseas club after interest emerged in Omari Forson, according to a report.

Forson received his first call-up to the Man Utd senior squad for the first match of their Champions League campaign this season against Bayern Munich, although Erik ten Hag did not bring him off the bench.

There are high hopes that the 19-year-old, who has also previously spent time in the academies of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, will be able to make a name for himself at senior level.

However, as things stand, he will be out of contract at the end of the season, which is why they opened talks about extending his stay last month.

No renewal has been penned yet, though, which puts Man Utd in a vulnerable position heading into the new year. According to an update from the Daily Mirror, Forson is generating interest from abroad, although it is not clear from which specific clubs.

READ MORE: Ten Hag told much-maligned Man Utd star can save him from sack and must be ‘first name on teamsheet’

The problem for Man Utd is that European sides might be able to sign Forson for a lower compensation fee than other English teams would be. With that in mind, the report emphasises Man Utd are ‘desperate’ to keep the winger.

Other Premier League clubs could be in the queue for Forson, it is hinted, so there is clearly a belief in his potential. Having nurtured him since January 2019 – in other words, for almost five years – Man Utd will want to be the ones who benefit from his progress if he is indeed up to the task.

Forson performing well at youth level for Man Utd

This season, he has scored six goals from seven appearances in the youth ranks for Man Utd. He has mainly been featuring on the left wing, but has also appeared even in the centre of midfield.

At his age, Forson will still be developing his role and learning his trade. But a realisation is setting in at Man Utd that it would be a blow to lose him for a mere compensation fee.

The club have a long-standing and proud tradition of including academy graduates in their senior squads. In the current first team, there are players like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay and Jonny Evans who developed internally.

If and when Forson gets his chance to set foot on the pitch for the first team for the first time remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd superstar tipped for Saudi exit with ‘concrete steps’ being made for 2024 transfer