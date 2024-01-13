Manchester United have been told that the £73m fee they wasted on Jadon Sancho has to be their last major transfer indiscretion if the club are to restore themselves to their former glories, with one observer explaining why his exit underlines a poor culture that has been allowed to manifest at Old Trafford.

The England winger ended over four months of pain by rejoining in his former club on loan for the remainder of the season after being frozen out by manager Erik ten Hag. Sancho was made to train by himself and barred from using any of the first-team facilities at their Carrington complex, having accused the Manchester United manager of ‘scapegoating’ him and lying over his omission from the squad.

With both parties failing to settle their differences, Sancho has returned to the Bundesliga on a temporary basis, though United are understood to still be covering around two-thirds of his £250,000 a week wages.

And with the deal not containing an option to make permanent, Sancho will return to United over the summer with his future in the game still very much under the spotlight.

Nonetheless, Sancho’s exit for now at least gives United some respite over the situation, with Ten Hag finally breaking his silence on the player’s immediate future.

“I hope he’s doing well, so I wish him the best of good luck. That’s it. I hope he’s doing well, and he’ll be a success,” Ten Hag said when questioned about the player’s departure to Borussia Dortmund.

United will need Sancho to perform if they are to move him on this summer, given it will take a major shift from Ten Hag to willingly accept the player back into their fold.

Man Utd torn apart over Sancho signing

Of course, Sancho’s signing is not the first major deal United have sanctioned over the years that has ultimately ended in disappointment.

Indeed, high-profile deals for the likes of Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sancho (albeit on a free, though with giant wages) and more recently Antony have not gone to plan.

However, in assessing where it has all gone wrong, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes his failure to spark at Old Trafford is indicative of the malaise that has set in at the club.

“I don’t think anyone is particularly impressed,” Jordan told talkSPORT. “Dortmund might be because they’ve got this relationship with him historically.

“They’ve already trousered £70million from Manchester United and they are getting him back for a fraction of his wages.

“Dortmund have got no skin in this game but those in football will say ‘I’m not quite sure about this player’.”

Ratcliffe told culture at Old Trafford needs to change

With British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to take sporting control over United and the way the club is run, the club have been warned they can ill-afford a repeat of their transfer failures that have seen millions wasted.

Analaysing where it has all gone wrong, Jordan feels a poor culture has been allowed to manifest with some of the game’s biggest names seeing their careers fail to recover from their struggles at Old Trafford.

“It’s based upon two things,” said Jordan. “Who’s to blame for this culture Man Utd have allowed to develop inside the football club that engenders players with a belief system they can behave the way they do.

“The recruitment policy that’s recruiting players that are clearly not fit for purpose and the fact that Ten Hag is trying to change the direction of travel and is having to break some serious eggs to make an omelette.”

Jordan added: “They sign big-name players on paper, with big attitudes and big outlooks, who are not the right fit for the football club.

“Pogba was let go by Man Utd for a reason. Look at him now. Look at where Sanchez went and what he did.

“He chose Man Utd because they offered more money than Man City. Once upon a time, you chose Man Utd because of the fabric of the football club. They’ve allowed the culture to deteriorate.”

