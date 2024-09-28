Manchester United are willing to go “all out” to seal the signing of top Barcelona target Nico Williams in the January window, reports in Spain claim, with trusted journalist David Ornstein also offering an intriguing insight into the Red Devils’ transfer priorities heading into 2025.

United have spent serious money since Erik ten Hag was appointed manager in summer 2022, with the Dutchman allowed to lavish £560m (€670.5m, $749m) on new players in that time. However, Manchester United remain something of a work-in-progress and the side that minority shareholders INEOS has bought into remains some distance behind the leading forces in English and European football.

As a result, transfer planning for the next two transfer windows is already underway, with Fabrizio Romano recently revealing plans to strengthen in four key areas in 2025, amid interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

However, United reportedly now have a new top winger target and are now ‘determined’ to win the race to sign dazzling Athletic Bilbao star Williams.

The 22-year-old burst into the limelight last season, playing a part in 27 goals (eight goals, 19 assists) for Athletic Club, before then playing a leading role as Spain deservedly won the 2024 European Championships.

That saw him emerge as a top target for Barcelona, who were ultimately dissuaded by the fact that his €55m (£45.9m, $61.4m) exit clause needed to be paid in full and in one initial installment.

Now with that release fee still active, Fichajes claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe is “willing to make a considerable financial effort” to sign the winger and is now “prepared to go all out” for his signing and will soon “make an offer” for the Spanish star ahead of the January window.

Ornstein reveals Man Utd transfer plans for 2025 as Williams discusses future

Barcelona still remain keen on Williams, but with Hansi Flick’s side having both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in fine form, together with their financial limitations well documented, Fichajes believes that United now have the best chance of signing Williams, having also flexed their muscles over the summer in beating Real Madrid to the signing of Leny Yoro.

Trusted reporter David Ornstein also believes United’s focus in the upcoming windows will be on strengthening their attack, despite seeing both Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford starting the season in fine form on the flanks.

At the time of writing, United have only scored five Premier League goals in five games and Ratcliffe knows they need to add more firepower if they are to break back into the top four this season.

“Erik Ten Hag’s still trying to impose some sort of style and identity, and gel some of these new players into the team,” Ornstein told the Back Pages podcast.

“[Joshua] Zirkzee was the only attacking signing, and you did feel a bit more was needed there. They will look to subsequent windows to improve in that department, and get players back fit, like Rasmus Hojlund, of course.”

Williams, meanwhile, has opened up on his decision to remain at Bilbao over the summer, telling DAZN: “There were approaches from many clubs. I did well at the Euros and that’s a great showcase.

“I had many clubs to choose from but my heart is with Athletic Club. I’m happy here and I’m very happy here. God knows what will happen in the future.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly casting admiring glances towards Old Trafford with Diogo Dalot being eyed as a possible successor for Dani Carvajal in 2025.

Los Blancos are determined to strengthen their defence next year with right-back a particular area of focus. They have been strongly linked with a move for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, but with suggestions growing he could instead commit to a new deal, Dalot is now reportedly emerging as their Plan B option.

Elsewhere, claims Erik ten Hag is on borrowed time at Old Trafford have drawn a serious word of sympathy from Ange Postecoglou, who has branded the Red Devils’ hot seat as ‘the impossible job’.

Speaking before Tottenham travel to the north-west for Sunday’s crunch clash, Postecoglou explained why whatever Ten Hag does at United may never be enough to satisfy some.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee 2023-2024 stats

United may have bought potential in both Hojlund and Zirkzee but their attack still lacks a very obvious goals threat and it’s easy to see why Ratcliffe wants to bring in more support off the wings.

Adding Williams to the mix would be one way to do this and his direct running style, ability to run to the byline and pick out a cross would likely create far more opportunities for either of the United frontmen to add to their tallies.

At €55m he would not be considered expensive, though the clause demanding the fee paid upfront and full could yet pose a problem, but not an insurmountable one.