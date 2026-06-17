Man Utd in ‘direct contact’ for history-making signing as Romano confirms deal ON

Manchester United are making progress in their attempts to complete their second midfield signing, with Fabrizio Romano dropping a comprehensive update.

Ederson will become Man Utd’s first midfield signing of the summer, but he won’t be the last. The Red Devils aim to sign one and more probably two more in the engine room to offset Casemiro’s free agent departure and the likely sale of Manuel Ugarte.

Neither of Elliot Anderson or Sandro Tonali will follow Ederson into the red half of Manchester. United have abandoned their pursuits of both players owing to the high costs involved.

Instead, it’s full steam ahead for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, who prior reports claim is giving priority to signing for Man Utd ahead of rival suitors PSG and Real Madrid.

However, a recent report from The Mirror claimed Man Utd are unwilling to match West Ham’s asking price, which is believed to be around the £85m mark.

The latest from transfer guru Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel confirmed that to be the case.

Nevertheless, the rest of his update made great reading for those wishing to see the Portuguese line up at Old Trafford next term.

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Mateus Fernandes to Man Utd latest

“The contacts are going to continue in the next hours and days for Mateus Fernandes,” declared Romano. “Man Utd are there.

“Man Utd want to get the player, and are in direct contact with the player’s camp. Fernandes is very keen on a move to Manchester United.

“The discussions on the player side are going well, both with the player and his camp.

“Now it depends on the club-to-club discussions with West Ham. They’re starting at an £85m valuation for Fernandes.

“Ideally, they wanted £100m, but the expectation is they could close the deal at around £85m, not less than this.

“Man Utd’s initial discussion with those taking care of this deal is under £85m. So Man Utd want to spend less than this.”

This backs up our reporting on June 12 which brought news of Man Utd prepping an opening offer that would fall below the Hammers’ valuation.

Nevertheless, sources stressed to us that Man Utd plan to bid again if, as anticipated, their opening offer is turned down. The expectation is the Red Devils will win the race when all is said and done.

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Romano went on to note that having already banked Ederson from Atalanta, Man Utd are “not in a rush” to wrap up the Fernandes deal by biting the bullet and paying full price.

“They want to be smart,” he added. “They don’t want to pay crazy transfer fees.”

This approach obviously leaves the Red Devils vulnerable to a hijack, and with PSG and Real Madrid both circling, the threat is real.

Nevertheless, Man Utd’s strategy for this signing is set and Romano concluded by stating there’ll be “movement” on Fernandes’ future in the next hours and days.

If Man Utd were able to push a deal for Fernandes over the line for a fee of around £80m, he’d become the fourth-most expensive signing in the club’s history, behind only Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Antony.

Fernandes would also become West Ham’s second most lucrative sale behind only Declan Rice (Arsenal – £105m).

During discussions with West Ham, Man Utd have also made an enquiry into the signing of Dutch winger, Crysencio Summerville.

The 24-year-old is valued at around £50m, though Man Utd might have to be quick, given Tottenham have also called about Summerville in case their £60m swoop for Savinho falls through.