Man Utd to discover chances of signing ideal new attacker ‘very soon’ as agent confirms plan

Manchester United target Mathys Tel is set to discover if current club Bayern Munich have appropriate plans for him ahead of a potential summer decision about his future, his agent has confirmed.

Tel is currently in his second season with Bayern, but he has been able to play as a centre-forward less often since Harry Kane became his teammate. It has led to some uncertainty about his long-term future in Munich.

Man Utd have been revealed as admirers of Tel in view of the summer transfer window, when they will release Anthony Martial on a free transfer.

Reports in Germany have revealed they have made contact with Tel’s representatives and are making him more of a priority as they seek fresh competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

It is believed Tel will consider his future depending on Bayern’s plans for him, but ideally he wants to prove himself there first.

And his agent, Gadiri Camara, has now suggested as such by telling Bild that Tel loves Bayern, but will ‘have to consider’ his options if they aren’t on the same page.

“Mathys loves the club, the fans, he wants to be important and win all the trophies here with a strong team,” said Camara.

“Sometimes you just need to feel like you’re on the same path. We’ll see very soon, but I’m confident.

“But if not, we have to consider all options because Mathys knows that he is valuable and will be a top player.”

Still only 18 years old, Tel has a contract with Bayern until 2027. He has played 55 times for the club, scoring 12 goals, since arriving from Rennes in 2022.

Right-footed, he can play on either wing or down the middle and has supposedly caught the attention of other Premier League clubs too.

Could Tel become next Man Utd striker?

Man Utd have been in the market for a new centre-forward for a while, despite investing heavily in Hojlund over the summer and recently seeing him hit form.

Hojlund cannot be the only striker Man Utd have available, so they will require a replacement for Martial in the summer.

A number of strikers have been under consideration, including some more veteran profiles in the January transfer window, when they ultimately stuck with what they have.

When Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes control of their football department, there could be a greater emphasis on long-term talents to invest in, leading to links with younger – and potentially more valuable – frontmen.

Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna is one option if Erik ten Hag wants to continue with the Dutch theme he has brought since joining from Ajax, but reports have implied Tel has now taken a more prominent place on Man Utd’s list.

If Bayern can convince Tel and Camara of their commitment to his long-term career, though, he might be beyond reach for the Red Devils anyway.

