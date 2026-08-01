Man Utd have ‘discussed’ signing Brazil int’l striker and made a ‘call’ – top source

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A top source has confirmed a Brazil international striker is the subject of interest and a ‘call’ from Manchester United.

The top transfer priority at Man Utd right now, at least with regards to arrivals, is completing the midfield rebuild by signing a third new midfielder.

Beyond that, the Red Devils are looking at landing a new left-back, with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall the primary aim.

A new left winger is also on the agenda if an exit solution is found for Marcus Rashford. It’s a similar story up front, with Man Utd interested in adding an experienced and/or proven striker to the mix if Joshua Zirkzee takes flight.

United had shown fleeting interest in bringing Danny Welbeck back to the club before he signed on the dotted line at Chelsea.

Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins have also been mentioned, but according to Ben Jacobs, Brentford’s Igor Thiago cannot be discounted.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a remarkable campaign last term, notching 22 goals in the Premier League and 25 across all competitions.

His exploits at club level saw the frontman make his debut for Brazil in 2026, and although he was given numerous chances to shine for his country at the World Cup, he found the going much tougher in the international arena.

Nevertheless, and when speaking to The United Stand, trusted reporter Jacobs confirmed Thiago is on Man Utd’s radar and has been discussed.

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Man Utd make ‘call’ for Igor Thiago

What’s more, United are also understood to have placed a call to Thiago and his camp in an effort to get a better understanding of his situation.

“Igor Thiago has been discussed, somebody that’s Premier League ready,” declared Jacobs.

“Nothing more than that at this stage, more of an internal conversation and a normal player call to understand his situation.

“Getting him out this summer will be incredibly difficult.”

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Jacobs went on to stress the midfield and left-back signings are greater priorities for United right now.

He also reaffirmed prior reports that claimed United signing a new striker this summer may well be contingent on Zirkzee leaving.

READ MORE: Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2026: Signings, exits, loans