Ederson remains very much on track to join Man Utd this summer

Manchester United sources have moved quickly to dismiss speculation surrounding Ederson’s proposed move to Old Trafford, with TEAMtalk understanding there are no issues whatsoever with the transfer and the midfielder remains on course to complete his switch from Atalanta.

The Red Devils agreed a deal worth €45m (£39m, $52m) with the Serie A club last month for the 26-year-old Brazil international, and the move remains firmly on schedule despite strong reports emanating in Brazil on Sunday that it was in danger of collapsing.

Having spoken to Manchester United sources close to the agreement, we can clarify the finer details of the transfer and move to silence the claims that a deal could have fallen through.

We understand that Ederson is now expected to travel to England this week to undergo his medical after Brazil’s World Cup campaign came to an end following Sunday’s last-16 defeat to Norway.

With his international commitments for the summer now over, the final stages of the transfer – worth £35m up front and a further £3.85m in easily achievable add-ons – are set to move quickly.

Indeed, United sources have been keen to play down the speculation that surfaced over the weekend.

One well-placed source told TEAMtalk: “There are no issues with the Ederson move. He is due for a medical in England as soon as is logistically possible, and that will all be confirmed in due course, but the move is very much in place and still on.”

The clarification comes after suggestions emerged that the transfer was at risk of breaking down.

However, we can confirm that there has been no change to the agreement reached between Manchester United and Atalanta, with all parties continuing to work towards completing the deal.

Thirdly, we can reveal that the player himself – a late substitute in Sunday’s 2-1 exit to Norway – is fully committed to moving to Old Trafford, having already agreed personal terms over a long-term deal.

To that end, a medical is now the last remaining hurdle for a deal to be fully agreed, and the midfielder is set to become the first arrival in what is expected to be a major midfield rebuild at Old Trafford this summer…

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Ederson the first of THREE midfielders Man Utd want

As we have consistently reported, United are targeting three new central midfielders before the transfer window closes as Michael Carrick looks to reshape the heart of his squad.

Ederson has always been viewed as the cornerstone of that rebuild, with the Brazilian’s athleticism, ball-carrying ability and versatility making him one of United’s priority targets.

Club officials were delighted to get that one wrapped up early, but know there is still plenty of work to do to ensure Carrick has a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title and going deep in the Champions League.

The club continue to assess further additions after missing out on several high-profile names earlier in the window, with work ongoing behind the scenes on multiple midfield options. But there is no concern over Ederson.

TEAMtalk understands United remain fully confident that the former Salernitana midfielder will complete his medical in the coming days before officially becoming the first midfield signing of the summer, with the club expecting the transfer to be concluded once the remaining formalities are completed.

One name that has cropped up in recent conversations is Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, whose future at Stamford Bridge has been called into question.

United also want to bring in Alex Scott from Bournemouth, though sources exclusively revealed they have already had one approach emphatically knocked back.

INEOS are also huge admirers of Aurelien Tchouameni, though a seismic triple stumbling block makes any move for the Real Madrid star extremely difficult to pull off.

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