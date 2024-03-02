Man Utd doomed as even Saudi clubs snub flop’s drastically reduced asking price; future ‘hinges heavily on Ten Hag’

Manchester United are at risk of a transfer disaster becoming reality after their asking price for Antony emerged ahead of him potentially becoming the first player to follow Erik ten Hag away from the club.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Friday that sources see Ten Hag as a dead man walking at Manchester United, who under Sir Jim Ratcliffe are likely to make a new appointment in the summer.

There could be a major shake-up in the playing squad in the summer as well, with Antony one of the main players at risk of being sold because of his sub-standard performances.

Man Utd spent £82m to reunite Ten Hag with Antony after their work together at Ajax, but his form since has been far from that of a player worth that much – and it will show when the time comes to sell him.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd now reluctantly acknowledge that his value has halved since they bought him in 2022.

The loss they stand to make could exceed £40m, the report claims, since clubs in Europe and even the Middle East – implying the free-spending Saudi Pro League – would not be willing to pay a high price for the 24-year-old.

But Man Utd might try to move him on anyway if Ratcliffe is unimpressed. The report concludes that Antony’s future ‘hinges heavily on Ten Hag’ – whose own status at Old Trafford looks bleak.

Ten Hag is still a believer in Antony’s abilities, but any potential successor in the dugout might not view the former Sao Paulo starlet so favourably.

And even the Dutch tactician himself has admitted in a way that Antony has not been up to scratch recently.

Ten Hag said last month: “Yes, absolutely. He has to prove a point, that he will do. And he has big potential.

“He hasn’t shown it lately, but I know what his talent is, and it’s about proving his talent, and it’s about him.

“And, yeah, he will probably get his opportunities, right? But, yeah, I think that was always the idea.

“You have competition, and now he has to show himself on the training pitch, but also others because we have opportunities there.

“With [Amad] Diallo returning from an injury, he’s doing well in the training. Omari Forson is doing well. So we have options to fill in those positions. And so it’s not set that Marcus Rashford has to play as a centre-forward.”

Crucial few months await Antony

It is up to Antony to prove himself before the end of the season or his Man Utd career might be over, three years before his contract is meant to expire.

This season, Antony has only scored once within 27 appearances across all competitions. His all-time tallies for Man Utd are 71 appearances, nine goals and four assists.

In contrast, he left Ajax with 82 appearances, 24 goals and 22 assists under his belt, which he has been unable to convert into momentum in Manchester.

Enough might well be enough for Ratcliffe as he prepares to oversee a clearance of Man Utd’s underperforming players, but if no one pays a fee deemed acceptable by the Red Devils, Antony may be stuck there.

