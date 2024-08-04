Manchester United have reportedly learned how much it will take to sign Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Man United have looked to be aggressive in the transfer market this summer, with varying success.

They signed centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille for £52m and striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for approximately £36m.

They have tried, but ultimately failed, to recruit Benfica’s Joao Neves and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite – but are still in with a shout of bringing in De Ligt and Mazraoui; while Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte is another target.

Conversely, they have sold Donny van de Beek, Willy Kambwala, Alvaro Carreras, and Mason Greenwood, while Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Brandon Williams left the club for good earlier this summer.

DON’T MISS: Ten Hag hints at more Man Utd signings as he sucks up to INEOS in hope of reaching six new arrivals

Manager Erik ten Hag has hinted at the club making more signings ahead of the new Premier League season and getting those across the line will be key to the success of their upcoming campaign.

One area of the pitch they have been trying to improve in particular is their defence, hence the signing of Yoro and the targeting of De Ligt and Mazraoui.

With Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez as their other centre-back options, it would seem they are not in dire need to add another player in that position but Yoro’s new injury changes things.

The 18-year-old is set to be out until the end of October after being forced off in United’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal last month. The teenager was filmed wearing a protective boot and using crutches at the club’s Los Angeles training base, giving Ten Hag a conundrum.

Bayern duo’s asking price revealed

Therefore, the need to recruit De Ligt has heightened and now Fabrizio Romano has revealed how much it will take to sign the Dutch defender and Mazraoui from Bayern.

READ MORE: Man Utd transfer crumbles after ‘impossible’ demand made, as shock raid on Man City takes its place

He claims it will take a combined £60m to prise the defensive duo away from the Bundesliga outfit, with United reportedly looking to recruit them for under £50m.

However, for the Red Devils, they will need to shift on right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to make this possible, with West Ham currently in negotiations with them about signing the 26-year-old.

If United are prepared to meet Bayern’s asking price, they could be in for an excellent double swoop.