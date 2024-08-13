Man Utd double transfer officially announced as talks scheduled for third new addition

Man Utd have signed Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui and still want Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United have officially announced the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich in a double deal worth around £60m.

The duo will provide some much-needed cover in defence as Erik ten Hag looks to take his team back into the top four of the Premier League table.

Man Utd have already signed one new centre-back in Leny Yoro this summer but with the Frenchman out for up to three months with an injury, De Ligt could play a key role for the Red Devils.

He flourished under Ten Hag at former club Ajax, before struggling with Juventus and Bayern, and will hope to get back to his best at Old Trafford.

“As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such an historic club,” De Ligt told the official Man Utd website.

In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.”

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again. I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club.”

Man Utd sign Noussair Mazraoui

Nazraoui, on the other hand, will give Man Utd another option in the right-back position and be a replacement for Aaron-Wan-Bissaka, who has joined West Ham for £15m.

Like De Ligt, Mazraoui previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax and is happy have been to reunited with the Dutch coach at Old Trafford.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player, and I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt,” Mazraoui told the Man Utd website.

“I know that I’m joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I’ve spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that.”

“Erik ten Hag played an important part in my development as a player, so it is exciting to be reuniting with him as I enter the prime years of my career. I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful.”

Man Utd to hold new talks for Manuel Ugarte

Man Utd’s summer business is far from over though and their next priority is to sign a new midfielder, with Paris-Saint Germain’s Manuel Ugarte top of their shortlist.

Ugarte’s move to Man Utd looked to be done only a few weeks ago but PSG’s price tag of over £50m ultimately led to the Red Devils cooling their interest.

They can’t match that fee unless they make a player sale – with Dan Ashworth actively looking to sell Scott McTominay, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and others.

McTominay was the subject of two failed bids from Fulham and Everton, Brentford and teams from Europe are also keeping tabs on his situation.

PSG are ready to sanction Ugarte’s exit though so Man Utd ARE hopeful that there could be some room for negotiation on his price tag.

The centre-mid’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is set to hold talks with the Red Devils’ representatives this week to determine whether a deal can be struck.

