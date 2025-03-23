Manchester United have reportedly increased their demands for Marcus Rashford, who is back in the England squad and enjoying life on loan with Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old was one of the Red Devils’ most important players not too long ago but after falling out of favour with Ruben Amorim he sealed a loan move to Villa Park in January.

Unai Emery’s side are thought to hold the option to sign Rashford permanently for £40m this summer, although neither Villa nor Man Utd have ever officially confirmed this.

Rashford is yet to score a goal for Villa, and some sources have suggested that the forward is keen on testing himself abroad next season.

According to a report from The Star, Man Utd ‘ will look to strike a permanent deal with Aston Villa for Rashford in the region of £60m’, which suggests the claims of a £40m option to buy are false.

There is ‘no way back’ for Rashford at Old Trafford, per the report. The Red Devils are looking to generate as much cash as possible from player sales this summer.

Villa are thought to be very happy with Rashford despite him failing to find the back of the net so far. But if this report is true, it brings into question whether they would pay £60m to sign him, as opposed to the £40m fee that was reported by many different outlets.

Marcus Rashford could still pursue Barcelona dream – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this week that contrary to The Star’s report, there is a risk of Man Utd failing to get even £40m for Rashford this summer.

Fletcher’s information is that Rashford’s loan does include a £40m option to buy. There is no guarantee that Villa will trigger it, however.

We understand that Villa have not yet decided whether or not they will trigger that option.

The Villans are still evaluating Rashford and want to see him enjoy a run of sustained good form and high-level performances up to the end of the season.

There have been some murmurs that Rashford’s impressive performances will drive up the asking price, but a precedent has been set with the agreement with Villa, and Man Utd may struggle to get more than the £40m they have already asked for.

It is true, however, that Rashford has suitors elsewhere and he would be interested in a move to Barcelona, for example, to test himself in LaLiga.

As things stand, the ball is in Villa’s court and our understanding is that Man Utd will find it difficult to get even close to £60m for Rashford, contrary to the latest reports.

