Man Utd have identified Aston Villa boss their ‘dream’ target to replace Michael Carrick as the new head coach at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Carrick was already under immense pressure after his side lost 4-1 in the Champions League against Como with the performance raising eyebrows and casting doubt on the Man Utd head coach’s future.

But a 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Sunday really cemented the pressure on Carrick with rumours he could now face the sack at Old Trafford.

James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph reported earlier on Monday that Man Utd are ‘locked in crisis talks’ over the future of Carrick.

It comes after TEAMtalk‘s transfer insider Graeme Bailey insisted that Man Utd sources ‘expect Michael Carrick to be dismissed as manager’ and that former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is ’emerging as the leading contender to replace him at Old Trafford’.

There has been speculation for weeks about the potential identity of Carrick’s successor if the former midfielder does lose his job at Man Utd.

Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann and Fabian Hurzeler have been among the other names linked with a move – but Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Aston Villa boss Emery has emerged as their ‘dream’ target.

O’Rourke added: ‘Emery is towards the top of the list of potential replacements, but sources say that it would require significant compensation to prise him away from Villa.’

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The Football Insider journalist continued: ‘He has already begun to turn around Villa’s shaky start to the season once again, with his team having now won seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

‘United are firm admirers of Emery’s work throughout his career, but are unlikely to be prepared to splash out the kind of sums needed to bring him in.’

O’Rourke’s colleague, Mick Brown, who is a former Man Utd scout, insists that Carrick will be sacked “within days” as they look to avoid to drag out the process.

Brown told Football Insider: “It’s a real shame for Michael Carrick, but results haven’t been good enough.

“Sometimes it really is as simple as that, whatever the reasons for it may be, football is a results business and that is especially the case when you’re managing a club like Man United.

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“Their results have been miles off what they expect, and even though they were hoping he could turn things around, it looks like there is no way back at this stage.

“It has felt inevitable for a while, because if you’re not winning games, not playing well, and not showing any signs of improvements, it’s inevitable a decision will have to be made.

“After the Bournemouth game, I expect that decision will be made sooner rather than later, within days, but as I said, it is a real shame that things haven’t worked out.”