Manchester United are reported to have added Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim to their list of would-be successors to Erik ten Hag amid our understanding that the Dutchman is far from safe and with an update on when the axe could fall on his reign.

The Red Devils have disappointingly started the new season with a whimper, winning just two of their seven Premier League games so far to sit 14th in the Premier League table. That leaves Manchester United sitting 14th in the table – closer to the relegation zone than they are the top four.

And after another £180m spending spree sanctioned over the summer, it is easy to see why more questions are being asked of Ten Hag and amid rising speculation he could face the sack.

Indeed, the United board all met in London this week with Ten Hag’s future right at the top of the agenda. While we understand minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe recommended his removal as manager, it was left to chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth to have the final say – and it’s understood the 54-year-old has been given a stay of execution for now.

However, it is our understanding that the Dutchman is far from safe in his position, with Ten Hag made fully aware an immediate improvement must be made and with the next two matches – at home to Brentford, and away to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League – vital to his prospects of keeping his job.

A failure to get a positive result in both matches could have disastrous consequences for Ten Hag – and with the club keeping a close eye on would-be successors.

We have consistently reported that Ratcliffe is behind the appointment of two men, with Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel both under consideration. Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel held extensive talks with United over the summer and remains their No. 1 target to step in should the axe fall on Ten Hag.

But with Tuchel now in ‘advanced negotiations’ to become the next manager of the England national side, Givemesport report United have now added Amorim to their list of potential candidates.

Why did Liverpool go cold on Amorim and what has he said on Sporting future?

The 39-year-old was strongly linked with the Liverpool hot seat earlier this year after it was announced Jurgen Klopp would be stepping away after almost nine years at the helm.

And when a move for Xabi Alonso failed to bear fruit, Amorim was made the instant favourite to take on the job.

However, while Liverpool did hold preliminary talks over his appointment, the 39-year-old’s behaviour ultimately proved his undoing. And when the Sporting Lisbon coach tried to force the Merseysiders’ hand by flying to England to negotiate with West Ham, Liverpool decided to look elsewhere and with CEO of football, Michael Edwards, also already having been convinced to turn to Arne Slot instead.

While there were other factors also involved – not least that Slot’s style was seen as better suited to Liverpool than Amorim – Edwards can certainly feel vindicated in his decision to appoint the Dutchman given the Merseysiders have won 10 of their first 11 games under his reign.

And when West Ham added to Amorim’s embarrassment by instead opting for Julen Lopetegui, the 39-year-old was left to return to the reigning Portuguese champions to begin preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

Painting the picture that it had been all his choice, Amorim declared at the time: “I’m staying at Sporting!

“I’m under contract and it’s a special moment for me, for the club. Now we will try to win the third title together. Let’s try to make it happen.”

Of his talks with West Ham, Amorim then told the Portuguese media: “It was a mistake. The timing was completely wrong.

“I’m always asking my players to be respectful, and I wasn’t, even if I informed the club before.

“I’m so sorry and I apologise to fans, club and players.”

However, according to Givemesport, Amorim could yet secure a move to the Premier League with United considering him as an option, alongside Thomas Frank, as a possible successor to Ten Hag.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Chilwell linked again / Casemiro talks to quartet

Meanwhile, Ashworth is turning his focus towards the January transfer window and we understand that a solution to the club’s long-term left-back issues will be top of the agenda.

Neither Luke Shaw nor Tyrell Malacia have managed a single appearance between them this season, leaving Ten and United exposed at left-back and having to stick a square peg in a round hole on multiple occasions.

And we understand it is a situation Ashworth is desperate to fix, having identified Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell as a firm target in the winter window. United will have to beat off competition from two European giants if they are to land the 27-year-old – but all the signs point to a January move to Old Trafford for the 21-times capped England international.

He is not the only left-back on their radar, though, with sources informing us that United are also looking into a possible deal for a versatile Red Bull Salzburg defender.

On the outgoing front, we’ve been told fresh efforts are being made to get Casemiro off the wage bill and with the player’s agent holding talks with Saudi sides Al-Nassr, Al Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al Qadisiya over possible moves. Several hurdles must be cleared, though, before a deal can be agreed.

How does Ruben Amorim compare to Erik ten Hag?

Erik ten Hag vs Ruben Amorim overall managerial records compared

Amorim certainly boasts better stats than Ten Hag, though consideration must be given to the significantly more competitive nature of the Premier League when compared to the Primeira Liga, where the former has managed throughout his career so far.

Nonetheless, United skipper Bruno Fernandes is certainly an admirer of the Sporting coach, making clear his admiration for him earlier this year when he was linked with a move to Liverpool.

Fernandes has once again talked up Amorim’s merits this week, fuelling speculation that he could be a shrewd appointment for the Red Devils.

“Since Mr Amorim took over at Sporting, they have become one of the teams playing the best football,” the United skipper told the Portuguese media.

“They have been consistent, the signings have been spot on, and they are currently in a very good moment. It’s a well-prepared team.

“Regarding Amorim, he shows that he is ready at this moment. Coaching Sporting and winning titles is not easy; the club went 20 years without winning championships, and Amorim arrived and has already won two.

“This shows that his work has been successful. Whether he can replicate that in England, Spain, or anywhere else remains to be seen, but I am confident that his qualities are evident to everyone.”