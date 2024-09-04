In a week where the club are being lambasted from all corners, Manchester United have come in for some rare praise over their transfer dealings in the current window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that the business done by the club in the current window will pay dividends down the line.

He was particularly high of the signing of Leny Yoro. Romano praised Yoro as a generational talent who should prove to be a fantastic long-term signing for the Red Devils.

The transfer fundi also felt that Man Utd had done potentially great business with the deals for Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee.

Romano assessed Man Utd’s transfer window for the Daily Briefing.

“Overall I’d say it was a very positive window for Manchester United,” Romano said.

“Yoro is a generational talent, De Ligt and Mazraoui are two excellent additions, and I really like Zirkzee as he has big potential. Ugarte was expensive but that kind of player was needed, so I think there were a number of very good additions for the club.

“The best signing that stands out for me was Yoro, In my opinion. We know Real Madrid and other top clubs also wanted him, and he looks like he has a big future at the highest level.

“An early injury blow has ruined his start to life at Old Trafford, but in the long run this could be a real game-changer for the Red Devils.”

READ MORE – Anthony Martial offered history-making deal by Greek giant, with Man Utd flop to surpass ex-Tottenham man if signing

Questionable calls to look long term

Zirkzee has come in for some criticism after some high-profile errors across the first few matches of his Man Utd career but Romano thinks he will blossom into a great signing in time.

Still, Romano questioned whether Man Utd might not have been better served signing an experienced source of goals.

“A talented young forward who impressed at Bologna, Joshua Zirkzee looks a useful addition up front, though, similarly to Rasmus Hojlund, he’s more of a signing for the future than someone who’s likely to hit the ground running and deliver 20-plus goals a season now,” Romano added.

“Time will tell if this was really the right move or if a more experienced name would have been the better option to complement Hojlund.

He also believes that Erik Ten Hag’s side were right to gamble on De Ligt.

“Matthijs de Ligt has joined from Bayern Munich after some strong form for the club last season, even if it’s widely felt he’s still not quite reached his full potential in his career so far,” Romano continued.

“Even if there’s an element of this that makes it a bit of a gamble, it was surely one worth taking when the alternative was another season relying too often on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.”

READ NEXT – Man Utd ‘in talks’ with Galatasaray for stunning loan exit of mega-money star pushed out by new signing