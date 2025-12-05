Manchester United can sign one of the three midfielders they dream of landing for a sum far below initial estimates, according to a report.

Man Utd’s ideal outcome is signing ALL THREE of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson. Of course, this would not be done in one window, with the plan unfolding over two or even three windows.

Man Utd enquired into the signing of Brighton’s Baleba over the summer and quickly agreed personal terms with the player. News of that agreement on the player side was recently re-affirmed by The Athletic earlier this week.

However, Baleba did not agitate for a move or refuse to play for the Seagulls. Accordingly, Brighton put up the buffers and refused to sell, with Man Utd content to wait until a future window after already spending heavily in attack.

Since then, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has consistently reported on Man Utd’s intentions to sign Baleba in 2026.

“There is a lot of confusion in the media [about] who is the dream target for Manchester United in midfield,” said Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel in mid-November.

“My information remains that there are several names, but I keep telling you since August, don’t forget Man Utd want Carlos Baleba.

“Baleba wants to go to Man Utd. Man Utd want Baleba. The conversations with the player and his agents were very good but at that time in August, Brighton didn’t want to sell the player.”

He added: “In January it’s likely to be a difficult deal. Brighton insist on not selling the player [in January].

“But for the summer, unless the stance changes in January, let’s see what happens… but the summer of 2026, for sure, Man Utd see Baleba as a priority target.”

Amorim is understood to be a huge admirer of Baleba’s energy and dynamism in midfield. He could be viewed as the long-term heir to Casemiro who will only be offered a new contract by United if he accepts a substantial pay-cut.

Brighton slash Baleba price tag – report

Reports have pointed to Brighton eyeing a £100m-plus fee for Baleba, despite his early-season struggles this term.

United have no intention of bidding that high. A sum on that scale would obliterate their transfer record (£89.3m – Paul Pogba).

And according to a fresh update from German outlet TZ, Man Utd can now land Baleba for roughly £75m.

The report primarily focused on Bayern Munich joining the race for Baleba, with the German giants seeking an eventual successor to Leon Goretzka.

But from a Man Utd perspective, the most eye-catching aspect of the piece was the claim Brighton could now be ‘open to offers starting at €85 million in 2026,’ which roughly equates to £75m.

Even more encouraging for United was the follow-up claim Bayern would be reluctant to pay €85m / £75m, thus casting immediate doubt over the stiffness of competition Bayern will provide.

Latest Man Utd news – Mount & Mainoo / Valverde / Mouzakitis

In other news, Roy Keane took aim at Mason Mount following Man Utd’s 1-1 draw with West Ham, insisting the midfielder ‘looked like a schoolboy’ when he came off the bench, while Ruben Amorim laughed when asked why Kobbie Mainoo was not introduced into the contest.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has made it clear that he is not thinking about leaving the Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon, amid speculation in the English and Spanish media that Manchester United are keen on convincing the Uruguayan star to move to Old Trafford and work with Ruben Amorim.

And finally, United have stepped up their interest in Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, with club scouts making regular checks on the 18-year-old this season, TEAMtalk sources can reveal.