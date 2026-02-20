Elliot Anderson is among two key targets for Man Utd

Manchester United are preparing to overhaul their starting XI with a stunning £200million (€229m / $269m) double move for Elliot Anderson and a second Premier League star, while up to seven players have been removed from their wish list, according to a journalist.

Summer 2025 was a huge transfer window for Man Utd as they spent over £230million (€263m / $309m) to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon. The Red Devils did not spend any money on new players in January, setting them up for another transformative summer window.

United are expected to sign at least two new midfielders, a left winger and a left-back. The centre-forward, right-back and goalkeeper positions could also be bolstered depending on finances.

Central midfield is INEOS’ priority given Casemiro’s impending departure and Manuel Ugarte’s disappointing form.

In an interview with The United Stand, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs revealed club chiefs have significantly reduced their midfield wanted list. They also dream of signing two from the remaining five players being considered.

“About two months ago there were eight to 12 names under discussion, but now it feels like Manchester United have narrowed the list to Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and possibly Angelo Stiller and Sandro Tonali,” Jacobs said.

“Other options could still emerge, but if United were to land their ideal midfield pairing, it would likely be two from that group. That said, they could miss out and need to turn to alternative targets.”

Nottingham Forest star Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Baleba have emerged as United’s priority targets to revolutionise their midfield ranks.

Anderson has dazzled United recruitment staff with his exceptional performances for Forest, while Baleba remains well-liked despite his dip in form this season.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in November that United are plotting two to three additions to rebuild their midfield.

Anderson, Baleba both valued at £100m

They will need to splash out £200m to sign both Anderson and Baleba, with the duo to cost £100m each.

Sources confirmed to us on February 11 that Brighton are still holding out for £100m for Baleba, shutting down suggestions he could be available for the lower price of £70m (€80m / $94m).

United will have to fend off rivals Manchester City to snare Anderson. We revealed on February 9 that City are preparing a blockbuster move for the England star, having already made contact with his representatives.

The sales of players such as Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia and Joshua Zirkzee will help United to fund such deals.

A report claimed on Thursday that Bruno Fernandes could also be sold to give United a colossal transfer budget.

