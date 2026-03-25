Man Utd ‘believe’ £100m midfielder will join Man City this summer

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is a target for Manchester City and Manchester United

Manchester United want to bring Elliot Anderson to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are of the belief that Manchester City will strike a deal for the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back in November 2025 that Man Utd had made Forest star Anderson their main midfield target in 2026.

Man Utd have since strengthened their interest in the former Newcastle United midfielder, but Manchester City have emerged as genuine contenders.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 28, 2026, that Man City believe that they are in pole position for Anderson.

We understand that Forest have accepted that the 23-year-old midfielder will leave the City Ground at the end of the season.

However, the Tricky Trees are not going to let Anderson leave on the cheap, with sources telling us that they will demand a transfer fee in the range of £90m-£100million (up to €115.5m, $134m).

TalkSPORT has now brought an update on Anderson’s situation, claiming that Man Utd are of the belief that Anderson will move to Man City this summer.

The report has noted: ‘Anderson is also wanted by Manchester United but sources at Old Trafford believe City are favourites for his signature.’

Man Utd reporter and fan, Andy Mitten, has also admitted that it is unlikely that Anderson will move to Old Trafford.

Mitten said on Talk of the Devils: “I’d be surprised if he [Elliot Anderson] came. I hope he does come. Just the competition for him is so, so strong.

“He’s in an extremely good position, where both Manchester clubs want to sign him. United have just got to push forward and not put all their hopes in one player.”

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