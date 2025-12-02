Manchester United are a little concerned about the rising competition to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

They want to have a firm message in place to help convince him to join but also believe the final outcome of their season will have a heavy influence on whether they can win the race. Anderson has developed this season into one of their most promising midfield options for 2026 – and Manchester United officials already want to shape a recruitment strategy around his long-term potential and immediate impact.

Yet securing Anderson will not be simple, as Forest have been positioning his market value close to the £100million (€114m / $132m) mark.

They believe in the figure due to his consistent, high-level performances and his involvement in England’s World Cup plans.

Forest do not want to part with him but they recognise that the level of interest right now gives them leverage.

United are prepared to invest in a proven midfielder but their ability to sign Anderson may yet depend on securing Champions League football.

The club believe Ruben Amorim is steering the team in the right direction and remain encouraged by the progress made in recent times.

The challenge for United is intensified by the threat of their rivals though, as they have become aware that Manchester City are genuinely monitoring Anderson while evaluating their own midfield plans.

Pep Guardiola’s influence, combined with City’s strong position in the title race and a near-certain top-four finish, gives them significant appeal.

We can confirm reports that Liverpool have also been tracking Anderson in case they decide to strengthen their midfield options in the upcoming window – adding yet another layer of pressure to United’s pursuit.

Anderson a top target for Amorim – but move far from guaranteed

On Monday, we revealed that United intend to stand by Amorim for the season, acknowledging the turnaround he has overseen.

The team sits only three points behind Aston Villa and Chelsea, both occupying Champions League positions.

United believe continued progress under Amorim will strengthen their case when approaching the likes of Anderson – but the need for Champions League football is growing.

It was claimed on Monday that the 23-year-old is leaning towards joining City.

If United were to miss out on Anderson, then they could pursue other midfielders such as Adam Wharton, Joao Gomes, Conor Gallagher or Morten Hjulmand.

But Anderson is their clear favourite, and Fraser Fletcher reported for TEAMtalk on November 4 that Man Utd are plotting a massive January bid for the ex-Newcastle United man.

Man Utd transfer news: Zirkzee decision; Arsenal battle underway

Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee has earned a full season at Old Trafford, just like Amorim.

The Dutch striker impressed Amorim as he scored during the 2-1 away win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

But even with Zirkzee set to stay, United are providing Arsenal with competition for a deadly Bundesliga No 9.