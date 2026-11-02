Man Utd enquire about Atletico sensation with mammoth half-billion exit clause as PSG lock in

Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios has become one of the most closely watched young talents in European football, with sources confirming Manchester United are one of several leading clubs monitoring his situation ahead of the 2027 transfer windows, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old, capped four times by Spain, has made himself a regular under Diego Simeone, due to his defensive reliability with attacking qualities that are required for modern midfield systems.

Having been reared at city rivals, Real Madrid, until a contentious switch in 2017, Barrios made his debut for Atletico in October 2023, since going on to play 151 times at senior level.

Given his steady growth, particularly this season, it is easy to see why scouts are flooding to the Metropolitano to check the dynamic midfielder out.

United have made an enquiry about Barrios as they assess midfield options. The interest is understood to be at an exploratory stage, with no formal negotiations underway.

United are understood to have used their recent Champions League visit to Madrid to gather information, having seen Barrios score against them after just 49 seconds of their recent encounter, which Atleti won 2-0.

Chelsea have also been repeatedly mentioned. Manager Xabi Alonso is understood to view the Spaniard’s profile favourably; however, their focus is on Alex Scott, and the Bournemouth star will take priority in the January window.

Perhaps the side most advanced and seen as capable of testing Atleti’s resolve is Paris Saint-Germain, who sources claim remain very much in the picture, with Luis Enrique understood to be a huge admirer.

Sources have not ruled out the possibility of a January approach, though any winter move would face significant obstacles…

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Man Utd target Barrios has a €500m exit clause

Indeed, in addition to United and PSG, sources also report interest from elsewhere within the Premier League.

To that end, Arsenal and Liverpool have been listed among the clubs keeping an eye on his situation, while Manchester City has also held previous interest.

Atletico, for their part, are well placed to resist any advances.

Barrios signed a new deal that runs until June 2030 and is protected by an astonishing release clause of €500m (£418m, $561m).

Obviously, no side will pay that, but it allows Atletico to set the price point for his sale. The club regard him as an important part of Simeone’s plans and have no desire to sell. Only an exceptional offer is likely to force any serious discussion.

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For now, Barrios remains central to Atletico’s midfield. While the amount of interest underlines his ability, the combination of a long contract, a huge clause and the club’s stance means any departure would require a major financial commitment from any potential buyer, and it’s unlikely that fee will be met in the upcoming January window.

That could, though, become a different topic of conversation come the summer window, and particularly if United see the need to re-address their midfield after making some prudent and more modest signings this summer.