Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is being chased by several sides this summer

Manchester United have enquired about coveted Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but a Champions League finalist is threatening to push to the front of the queue in the race to sign him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Despite spending hundreds of millions in recent years, Man Utd are still in dire straits – evidenced by their current Premier League position of 16th.

The Red Devils signed Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, and Patrick Dorgu over the past year, but their defence is still leaky.

Ruben Amorim’s attack is, arguably, the greatest cause for concern, however, that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking to bolster their backline.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Newcastle United have leapfrogged Chelsea in the race to sign Palace’s captain, who led them to a historic FA Cup triumph last weekend.

Our sources also confirmed that Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old but all of them could be blown out of the water.

We understand that while United have put the feelers out to Palace about Guehi, Champions League finalists Inter Milan are showing the most concrete interest in his services.

The Italian giants, who we revealed are also looking to sell centre-back Yann Bisseck, are seriously considering the England international but have not presented an offer so far.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd barged aside as Bundesliga giants play ace card in Jobe Bellingham chase – sources

Bids expected for Guehi this summer

Guehi was the subject of multiple bids from Newcastle in 2024, but Palace rejected offers that went as high as £65 million (€77,2m, $86m) with add-ons.

Reports have suggested that Guehi is considering running down his contract, which expires in 2026, in order to secure a dream move as a free agent to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

However, TEAMtalk understands that the former Chelsea man is likely to leave Selhurst Park ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, so that the Eagles don’t lose him for nothing in 2026.

The Blues had considered Guehi in past internal talks, but have shifted their focus towards Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Aside from Guehi, we understand that Inter are looking at Genoa star Koni De Winter. The race for Guehi is likely to be fierce in the coming weeks and months.

If United win the Europa League final on Wednesday, which has the added bonus of qualifying for the Champions League with a victory, that may help in their pursuit of Guehi. If not, others may swoop in.

