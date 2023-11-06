Man Utd enquries to sign UCL full-back gather pace as €25m Ten Hag move is aided by contract stalemate

Manchester United interest in Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey is gathering pace according to new reports, amid claims Erik ten Hag is growing ever-more hopeful of a deal.

The Red Devils boss continues to plan for the future despite reports his job could soon be on the line in the wake of a woeful start to the season. Manchester United have lost eight of their opening 16 games already to pile the pressure on Ten Hag early into his second season.

As it stands, the Dutchman is currently second favourite to lose his job in the Premier League, and amid reports in Spain that a former Premier League boss has already been lined up as Ten Hag’s successor at Man Utd.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag will hope that Saturday’s success at Fulham will prove a turning point in their season. Ten Hag saw his men put in the sort of fighting display he had called for in the wake of their home defeat to Newcastle, that had seen United lose their grip on the Carabao Cup they had won last season.

And with FC Copenhagen in the Champions League and Luton in the Premier League to come in the next five days, United have a real chance to prove their early season blip was exactly just that – and to underline why Ten Hag remains the right man to stay in charge.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority purchase into the club also set to be ratified shortly, plans are now underway for further team strengthening in 2024.

As a result Ten Hag is reportedly ready to revisit his plan to strengthen the right-side of his defence.

READ MORE: Ten Hag second in Premier League sack race after narrow Fulham win

Ten Hag keen to bring Galatsaray’s Sacha Boey to Man Utd

Per reports, the United boss is very much in the market for a new right-back, despite having both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as options.

And the name seemingly at the top of their wanted list is Galatasaray star Boey, with the Frenchman catching the eye in his side’s recent Champions League triumph over the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman, 23, has been capped by his country at Under-21s level and is soon expected to break into the senior Les Bleus set-up.

On Sunday, transfer journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport claimed United had made enquiries with Boey’s agent to register their interest in bringing Boey to Old Trafford.

“Things are stuck for the extension of Sacha Boey at Galatasaray. No agreement has been reached on the terms of this one-year extension. Manchester United have made inquiries about the Frenchman,” Hawkins wrote on X.

His deal with the Turkish giants is due to expire in summer 2025, leaving Gala exposed to a potential transfer raid if they don’t manage to secure the player to a new deal in the next few weeks.

Indeed, RMC Sport claims an offer is being prepped by United for ‘at least €25m’ (£21.7m) – an offer that the Turkish side would likely be forced to accept.

Boey contract talks with Galatsaray are ‘stuck’

Furthermore, it’s now claimed that talks between Boey and Galatasaray are now ‘stuck’ – aiding Ten Hag’s belief that a deal is there to be done.

United are not the only side showing an interest, however, with AC Milan, Marseille and Arsenal among those keen.

However, United appear to be in pole position for a possible deal and are ‘preparing to knock on Galatasaray’s door’ to present their UCL opponets with a concrete offer.

Boey has been with Galatasaray since a 2021 move from Rennes and has three goals and five assists from 72 appearances so far.

DON’T MISS ~ Jadon Sancho: Troubled Man Utd star given three reasons why shock move to Tottenham cannot go through as next club is named