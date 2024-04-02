Man Utd enter ‘crucial’ talks with wonderkid who has been compared to Bukayo Saka

Man Utd have the next Bukayo Saka on their hands

Manchester United are trying to tie down one of their brightest academy prospects to a new contract amid interest from their Premier League rivals, according to reports.

The Red Devils have one of the best academies in England as their track record when it comes to developing youngsters speaks for itself.

Erik ten Hag has put an onus on developing young players too as the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have each made significant impacts in the senior squad this year.

Another bright prospect that Man Utd have in their ranks is Bendito Mantato, who has continued to impress for the Under-18s this year.

The 16-year-old predominately plays as a right-winger, although he can also operate as a left-back. Due to his style of play and profile, he’s already drawn comparisons to Bukayo Saka.

According to the Manchester Evening News, talks are ‘ongoing’ with Mantato regarding a new contract as the club looks to secure his long-term future.

The report states that contract talks have now entered a ‘crucial stage’ as the club is hoping to strike an agreement with the young winger.

Premier League clubs are interested

As per the same report, a number of Man Utd’s Premier League rivals are interested in luring Mantato away from Old Trafford in the near future.

The report doesn’t name the clubs that are interested, but Man Utd will no doubt be aware that a number of their rivals are eyeing up the 16-year-old.

If Mantato does decide to leave Old Trafford, Man Utd will stand to gain a six-figure sum in compensation as they have been responsible for his development up until this stage in his career.

While it’s not yet clear whether the youngster will pen a deal at the club, Man Utd can point towards their good track record with developing youngsters as an incentive to get him to sign.

Under Ten Hag there’s a clear progression path between the academy and the senior squad, especially if you have the required talent.

In years gone by, the right wing spot has been a problem position for Man Utd. While Garnacho has done a good job in that role of late, his natural position is on the left.

The likes of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho can both play on the right, but it seems more than likely that their long-term future lies away from Old Trafford.

If Mantato is able to continue to develop at his current rate, it might not be long until Man Utd fans see him in the senior squad.

