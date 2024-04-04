Man Utd enter talks to sign attack-minded left-back; Wolves ace also eyed for defensive revamp

Manchester United WILL sign a new left-back this summer and talks with a Ligue 1 star have opened, while their hunt for a new centre-back could take the Red Devils to Wolves, according to reports.

The upcoming summer is shaping up to be a monumental one for Man Utd. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is pulling the strings and a sweeping squad rebuild is expected.

Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are all off contract at season’s end. Elsewhere, Man Utd will listen to offers for Casemiro, Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Antony.

West Ham are set to make a second attempt in their quest to sign Harry Maguire. Reports in Italy state Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be replaced, while Christian Eriksen has made no secret of his unhappiness at his lack of game-time this season.

With so many exits on the cards, a plethora of new signings will be made. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, one new addition will definitely come at the problem position of left-back.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have both been plagued by injury this term. The end result has seen the likes of Diogo Dalot, Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof tasked with deputising out of position on numerous occasions.

“Manchester United have already planned months ago to bring in a new left-back in the summer; expected to be a young one, an important player,” declared Romano last month.

“Shortlist to be decided once board structure will be completed but Man Utd will go for a new left-back, no matter what happens with Malacia.”

READ MORE: Man Utd playing ‘tough poker game’ with £73m star as Bundesliga giants initiate ‘concrete negotiations’

Ratcliffe turns to what he knows

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Man Utd’s search for a new left-back has taken them to French side Nice who fall under the INEOS umbrella.

The Standard state Man Utd are ‘in contact’ with 23-year-old left-back Melvin Bard.

Bard is described as an attack-minded full-back who is on the cusp of earning a senior call-up to the French national side.

A deal between United and Nice should be easy to make given they share the same ownership. Furthermore, a sale may actually be in Nice’s best interest given Bard will enter the final two years of his contract this summer.

How much a transfer might cost was not hinted at in the piece. Online outlet Transfermarkt list a modest best estimate of just €12m.

DID YOU KNOW: Why Man Utd want to appoint Jason Wilcox as Ratcliffe revamp gathers pace

Kilman to partner Martinez?

Elsewhere, a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez is wanted and prior reports have pointed to Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as being United’s No 1 target.

But per a fresh update from the Times, Wolves captain Max Kilman is emerging as a viable option too.

Everton value Branthwaite in the £70m-£80m bracket and if that proves too costly for United, Kilman could represent a cheaper alternative.

The 26-year-old has been scouted by United officials on several occasions this season. Talks between United and Wolves or United and Kilman are yet to open.

Regarding Wolves’ stance on a potential sale, it’s noted they’d be reluctant to part ways with their star defender.

Wolves previously rejected a £30m bid for Kilman from Napoli. Kilman has since gone on to sign a new and improved contract that tied his future to Molineux until 2028.

As such, Man Utd may be required to pay well in excess of Napoli’s failed £30m offer to unlock a transfer. Nonetheless, a deal could be made for some way short of the cost it’ll take to sign Branthwaite.

DON’T MISS: Ratcliffe stung with Man Utd ‘offer’ for big-money striker to fail; who he’ll join instead revealed