Man Utd to ‘entice’ one of Bayern Munich’s best into rejecting Real Madrid and joining Amorim project

Manchester United hope to fend off Real Madrid and one other European giant for the signing of one of Bayern Munich’s best, according to a report.

Man Utd added plenty in attack in the summer window and finished by signing a new goalkeeper in Senne Lammens. A central midfielder is priority number one with regards to arrivals in 2026. Carlos Baleba is the primary target, while Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are hugely admired.

But according to a fresh report from Fichajes, Man Utd could bolster their backline with the eye-catching addition of Dayot Upamecano too. What’s more, Man Utd wouldn’t have to pay a transfer fee.

The France international, 26, is a regular starter at Bayern Munich and has been named in three of the past five Bundesliga teams of the season (2020/21, 2022/23, 2024/25).

However, the centre-back has entered the final year of his deal and per reports out of Germany, ‘there has been little or no progress’ on an extension.

With Upamecano a genuine candidate to leave Munich at season’s end, Fichajes state Man Utd, Real Madrid and PSG are circling.

The trio are already said to be ‘fighting’ for the free transfer and are all ‘on the prowl’ for Upamecano.

Real Madrid reportedly view Upamecano as a worthy successor to the ageing Antonio Rudiger, who himself is out of contract next summer.

However, Man Utd are banking on the ‘project under construction that could entice the player with a central role in the Premier League.’

Will Man Utd really go for Upamecano?

Fichajes are not known for being among the more reliable outlets with regards to transfer news. Nevertheless, TEAMtalk has been reliably informed Man Utd will explore the centre-back market in 2026.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on September 11 that a defensive reinforcement is in the pipeline, and the arrival could occur as early as next summer.

Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation places greater emphasis on excellent strength in depth at centre-back.

Man Utd plan to hand Lisandro Martinez a new contract once he returns from injury, but Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will both be assessed before being offered new deals.

A departure for either could open the door for Upamecano, though as mentioned, competition for his signature is fierce.

